Hailee Steinfeld Talks Kate Bishop Possibly Sharing The Screen With A Live-Action Miles Morales

In the multiverse, anything is possible. Plus, in a world where a live-action Miles Morales movie has been confirmed , there are some far-fetched Marvel dreams that may be a bit closer to becoming a reality – like Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop and Miles meeting. While nothing is confirmed, I think it’s safe to say there are a lot of people who want to see Miles in the flesh. I also think that since Hailee Steinfeld plays both Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast and Kate Bishop in the MCU, they’d love to see her meet the web-slinger as well. Turns out the actress is also excited about that possibility, and she opened up about it.

Hailee Steinfeld is on a short list of actors who have played multiple roles in the vast world of Marvel. While Chris Evans played the Human Torch and Captain America, and Gemma Chan played a Kree in Captain Marvel and later Sersi in Eternals, the Hawkeye actress is in a unique situation where both her Marvel characters are actively living in pop culture at the same time. Since the release of Into the Spider-Verse for Sony, Steinfeld went on to star as Kate Bishop in the MCU, and in the wild world of Marvel movies, we’ve learned that anything is possible, and the Hawkeye star agreed, as she told CinemaBlend:

I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it, because if I’ve learned anything by playing these two characters, it’s that anything is possible. Anything can happen. And yeah, the unexpected can occur.

As you know if you’ve seen the Marvel movies in order , living in a post-Avengers: Endgame and post-Spider-Man: No Way Home world there’s always a possibility to bring in characters that you never thought would share the screen together. Seeing Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire share the screen as Spider-Men felt like a big shift, and now I can’t help but think that anything is possible, including having animated characters turn into live-action heroes and vice versa.

Luckily, the seeds have been planted in the MCU that Miles Morales exists, and in the Spider-Man: Across the Sipder-verse trailer Miguel O’Hara makes a comment about the multiverse mishap that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man caused in No Way Home. So, seeing the hot-shot archer meet Miles Morales seems viable, and it would be so exciting. I say this not only because it’d be fun to see the woman behind both Gwen Stacy and Kate Bishop meet Miles in real life, I also think Hawkeye’s prodigy and Peter B. Parker’s mentee would really get along and have so much fun on an adventure together.