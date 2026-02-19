I Missed Rose Larkin In The Night Agent Season 3, But Gabriel Basso (Thankfully) Cleared Up Where Things Stand Between Her And Peter

Warning: SPOILERS for The Night Agent Season 3 are ahead!

Although The Night Agent Season 3 has finally arrived to the 2026 TV schedule, it’s lacking in arguably the most familiar face from the first two seasons besides Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland. Luciane Buchanan did not return as Rose Larkin for this latest batch of Netflix subscription-exclusive episodes, but don’t worry, Peter and Rose shippers. CinemaBlend received some clarification from Basso about where things stand between the two characters as the events of Season 3 unfold.

During my recent conversation with The Night Agent’s lead actor as part of the Netflix show’s latest junket, I asked him whether he thought Peter and Rose could still have a future together, or if Peter had made peace with moving on from here. From Gabriel Basso’s perspective, there’s still hope for these two crazy kids, with him saying:

No, I think it's possible for her to come back. She's still very important to Peter, and she's still a presence in his life, you know, there was that scene where he was looking, who's gonna benefit from all his stuff when he dies. So he's still valuing her, and he's still thinking about her. I just think he needs to figure out who he is without her in order to bring something back to the relationship.

At the end of The Night Agent Season 2, after Peter Sutherland was arrested for infiltrating the United Nations and stealing a file for the mysterious Jacob Monroe, he and Rose Larkin decided they couldn’t stay together because of the risk his dangerous life posed to her. She was last seen checking in on Noor after she and her mother were settled into their new life in Illinois. While it’s unclear if Rose resumed her job at AdVerse or decided to move on to new professional horizons, she did acknowledge that it was “better” for her and Peter to be apart.

But maybe that can change now that Season 3 is over. Jacob Monroe is dead, so the days of him blackmailing Peter are over. President Hagan has left office after the crimes he and his wife Jenny committed were exposed to the public by Isabel De Leon, so we don’t have to worry about any government-sanctioned assassins coming after Peter. It’s the start of a new chapter in Peter’s life, one nicely emphasized in the final moments of the latest season by him rediscovering the ice cream bar he enjoyed as a kid.

Now that things are calmer, maybe this means he’s willing to find Rose again and make their romantic relationship work if she’s amenable. Or maybe the danger that comes from his work as a Night Agent is just too much for Rose and she feels that it’s better to leave what they had be. If The Night Agent is renewed for Season 4, hopefully Luciane Buchanan will be brought back so this lingering plot thread can be resolved.