Did You Catch Sinners' Secret Chadwick Boseman Tribute?

It’s awards season, and Sinners has officially graduated from “surprise hit” to full-blown phenomenon. The original, R-rated horror film arrived in theaters last year with plenty working against it. Still, after a massive theatrical run and months of sustained cultural buzz, it’s now made Oscar history in 2026 with a staggering 16 nominations, the most ever for a single film. And, even if you’ve already watched it multiple times with your HBO Max subscription (guilty), there’s a good chance you missed one of its most meaningful details: a subtle tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler took to X to unpack the layered symbolism behind the film’s church set. Along with a screenshot of the church from the opening scene of the movie, in a caption, she revealed:

Threee crosses, Sammy & his Father are The Father, The Son&The Holy Spirit. The rough sawn beams the crosses hold are exactly 33 inches apart, the age Jesus died, & the number that represents the end[.] The crossed beams above are for Chadwick, making the Wakanda Forever gesture.

It’s an elegant piece of visual storytelling, and one that feels especially appropriate given the creative team behind Sinners. So let’s break down why this tribute exists in the first place.

(Image credit: Proximity Media, Warner Bros. Pictures)

How Sinners Honors Chadwick Boseman

The film was written and directed by Ryan Coogler, whose career was fundamentally reshaped by Black Panther. While Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have collaborated on every one of the director’s films, it was Boseman who carried Coogler’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut into cultural history and helped redefine what a superhero movie could mean. Once you see this subtle tribute to the late star, it’s hard to unsee.

Fans have also begun pointing out additional layers embedded in the design. User @honna_ pointed out a possible visual echo of Boseman’s iconic 2018 Met Gala look. That night, he wore a regal white ensemble, topped with a sweeping cape adorned with ornate gold crosses, a striking fusion of Catholic iconography and Afrofuturist symbolism that felt intentional, reverent and deeply personal.

The visual parallel between those gold crosses and the intersecting beams inside the church in Sinners is hard to dismiss as a coincidence. Beachler’s response to that fan observation, a simple string of heart emojis, only strengthened the speculation.

(Image credit: Proximity Media, Warner Bros. Pictures)

Boseman’s Influence Lives Inside the Performances

The church isn’t the only place where Chadwick Boseman’s presence quietly lingers in Sinners. Behind the camera, his influence reached directly into the performances themselves, especially Michael B. Jordan’s. In an interview, Jordan explained that Ryan Coogler often used the 21 Bridges actor as an emotional and creative reference point while shaping scenes. Rather than giving technical notes, Coogler would pose a far heavier question: what would Chadwick bring to this moment?

Jordan admitted those conversations were emotionally difficult, sometimes unexpectedly so, but also clarifying. They helped unlock the tone Coogler was chasing. That choice ripples throughout Sinners. Even when the church isn’t on screen, and no overt tribute is visible, the Get On Up star’s legacy is still doing quiet work.

In that sense, Sinners doesn’t just honor Chadwick Boseman through symbolism or set design but carries him forward through process, memory, and performance. His influence is woven into the film’s emotional DNA.

And with Sinners earning a historic 16 Academy Award nominations, it’s hard to imagine the film leaving Oscar night empty-handed. If and when it takes home gold, don’t be surprised if the acceptance speeches go beyond the usual thank-yous. Chances are, more than a few of them will also acknowledge the late, great Black Panther star whose presence continues to be felt long after the final frame.

For more updates on what’s hitting theaters next, take a look at our 2026 movie calendar and start planning your next trip to the big screen.