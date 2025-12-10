Yes, That Orange That Timothée Chalamet’s Been Rocking For Marty Supreme Is Actually Method Dressing

Timothée Chalamet’s recent run of bright-orange outfits has been loud enough to spark theories, and fans have been trying to figure out why he’s so committed to the color. As it turns out, the choice isn’t random at all — it’s a bit of method dressing tied to his project on the 2025 movie schedule , Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme.

At a recent film panel, Chalamet arrived in a head-to-toe orange utility suit, as shown below. He sat laughing beside his castmates while the fluorescent look glowed so intensely it could’ve stopped traffic. It was playful, sure, but also part of his way of staying connected to the character.

(Image credit: (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images))

Then came the Los Angeles premiere, where he and Kylie Jenner shut down breakup rumors by showing up in coordinated orange leather. In the image below, you can see the couple standing together on the carpet, both dressed in the traffic cone orange color and looking about as “not broken up” as two people can get.

(Image credit: (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

But the constant orange isn’t just a stunt. It ties straight back to Marty Supreme, Chalamet’s Christmas Day release. The film, which critics can't stop talking about, follows Marty, a ping-pong prodigy clawing his way back into competition, who swaps his standard white balls for orange ones at a pivotal moment. It’s a small shift that signals the character finally rewriting the rules for himself. In interviews around the panel, where he wore that bright utility suit similar in shade to the on-screen prop, you could already see him treating the color like a mental gearshift.

The premiere look pushed the bit even further. His leather suit matched the tone of those on-set ping-pong balls almost perfectly, right down to the shirt peeking out from underneath. Jenner echoed the color in a cutout dress with a long, fitted skirt, sticking to the same sharp shade from head to toe. She even had matching nails. And that round black crossbody bag hanging from Chalamet’s shoulder? The paddle-shaped silhouette wasn’t a coincidence. The curved outline, handle, and studded detailing made it clear he’d brought a piece of Marty’s world onto the red carpet.

Overall, he really is method dressing. Like Zendaya and Jenna Ortega, his press tour looks really are curated to fit the vibe of his upcoming movie.

Chalamet pitched orange as the film's anchor, much like Barbie used pink for its marketing, during a marketing meeting that A24 posted. During the video, which felt like a comedy sketch, he even revealed a tiny mock-up of the “very specific orange” he wanted on every poster — a swatch a visual artist had spent six months refining. His ideas only grew from there. Why stop at posters? Why not turn the Statue of Liberty orange? Or the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids, maybe even the Taj Mahal? The tone was joking, but the commitment was real enough that orange Marty Supreme blimps later appeared in the sky.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: A24)

When Chalamet and Jenner stepped out in their coordinated looks, it reiterated the actors' marketing plan for the film. The move also serves a second function. The matching outfits arrived just as breakup rumors were gaining traction, fueled by distance, scheduling, and Jenner resurfacing an old piece of Travis Scott jewelry. Their premiere PDA and matching looks put that talk to rest.

The carrot color rollout shows how deeply Chalamet is leaning into the movie’s tone. It also fits in perfectly with the various bold marketing moves the actor has made for this film. Plus, the orange is the same kind of world-building he pulled off with the Marty Supreme jackets — pieces now worn by everyone from Kid Cudi to Frank Ocean to Kris Jenner.

If the film’s marketing ends up working half as well as his devoted use of the color, orange might be the shade of the season by Christmas Day. Marty Supreme hits theaters on December 25, 2025.