Rogue One Turns 10 This Year, And I’m Excited By How Star Wars Plans To Celebrate The Anniversary

10 years ago, the Star Wars franchise released its first live-action movie not tied to the Skywalker Saga in the form of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This cinematic tale about the group of Rebels who stole the plans to the first Death Star was a critical and commercial success, and later spawned the Disney+ subscription-exclusive prequel series Andor. Now, to celebrate Rogue One’s 10th anniversary, it’s been announced that a series of comic one-shot issues revolving around the movie will be released later in the year.

As revealed by io9, Marvel Comics is publishing five one-shots centering on spotlighting some of the key Rogue One characters prior to the events of the movie. First up is Cassian Andor, whom, as I already mentioned, already got plenty of pre-Rogue One coverage across Andor’s two-season run. But there’s another untold adventure of his to delve into, with the issue being written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Luke Ross. Here’s the synopsis for this issue releasing on May 6:

Before the heist that shook the galaxy, a lone Rebel operative walks into danger. Cassian Andor infiltrates the lawless maze of Kafrene, racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller.

Next we have Jyn Erso, Rogue One’s main protagonist. Her one-shot issue, which is written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas, will delve into the following on June 3:

On the toxic Wobani fields, Jyn Erso’s brutal routine shatters when an unlikely crew begs the infamous slicer “Liana Hallik” to help pull off an impossible escape. Can Jyn outwit Imperial security droids, tower cannons, and incinerators long enough to crack the code—and keep a frightened young prisoner alive? Will a leap of faith heal old scars from Galen, Lyra, and Saw… or will Wobani claim Jyn’s future before the Rebellion ever can?

Third on the list is Saw Gerrera, whom was actually first introduced into the Star Wars universe as a character on The Clone Wars. Years later, Forest Whittaker brought him to life in Rogue One, then reprised the role in Star Wars Rebels, Andor and Jedi: Fallen Order. Here’s what we can expect from his issue arriving in July and written by Marc Bernardin and illustrated by Gabriel Guzman:

After proving himself in the Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera was a soldier for the cause of freedom and was willing to do anything to secure it — including leading a mission deep into Imperial territory. At stake: a source of information that would provide a tactical advantage that could shift the balance of power in the Rebels’ favor! But is the price to be paid for that information too high?

Fourth, we have Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus, who compete with Cassian and K-2SO as the best duo in Rogue One. These two go way back with each other, and this is what their printed page adventure coming out in August holds in store:

Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe attempt a covert mission to sabotage a kyber mine that has been overtaken by Imperial forces. But when something unexpected stands between them and their objective, the mission becomes far more complicated than they expected. To succeed, faith will be tested and an impossible choice must be made!

Finally, breaking away from the Rogue One protagonists, we have the Darth Vader one-shot for September. The iconic Sith Lord got his incredible hallway moment at the end of the Star Wars movie, and it also marked one of the final times that James Earl Jones voiced the character. His September comic book issue, written by Chris Condon and illustrated by Luke Ross, will have him once again having to get involved in Orson Krennic’s affairs.

Director Orson Krennic’s negotiations with the gem-rich planet of Harreld have hit a standstill. Its leader, Harqque, refuses to allow the Empire to mine its rare kyber deposits for use in the Death Star’s deadly super laser. But when the Emperor catches wind of Krennic's failure, he sends his most trusted acolyte – Darth Vader - to ply the kyber from Harqque by any means necessary.

Reading these Marvel comics seems like a great way to commemorate Rogue One’s 10th anniversary alongside just rewatching the movie. Alas, there are no one-shots centered on Krennic, K-2SO, Bodhi Rook or Galen Erso, who round out the movie’s main cast. Or at least, maybe there aren’t yet. I can’t help but wonder if Marvel might be keeping secret additional Rogue One one-shots about these characters, or maybe just one issue containing stories featuring all of them.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In any case, this is great news for Rogue One fans, and I’m sure it won’t be the only way that Disney and Lucasfilm highlight the 10th anniversary. As far as upcoming Star Wars movies go, The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, and Starfighter follows on May 28, 2027. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord and Ahsoka Season 2 will also both play on the 2026 TV schedule.