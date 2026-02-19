Rogue One Turns 10 This Year, And I’m Excited By How Star Wars Plans To Celebrate The Anniversary
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
10 years ago, the Star Wars franchise released its first live-action movie not tied to the Skywalker Saga in the form of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This cinematic tale about the group of Rebels who stole the plans to the first Death Star was a critical and commercial success, and later spawned the Disney+ subscription-exclusive prequel series Andor. Now, to celebrate Rogue One’s 10th anniversary, it’s been announced that a series of comic one-shot issues revolving around the movie will be released later in the year.
As revealed by io9, Marvel Comics is publishing five one-shots centering on spotlighting some of the key Rogue One characters prior to the events of the movie. First up is Cassian Andor, whom, as I already mentioned, already got plenty of pre-Rogue One coverage across Andor’s two-season run. But there’s another untold adventure of his to delve into, with the issue being written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Luke Ross. Here’s the synopsis for this issue releasing on May 6:
Next we have Jyn Erso, Rogue One’s main protagonist. Her one-shot issue, which is written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas, will delve into the following on June 3:
Third on the list is Saw Gerrera, whom was actually first introduced into the Star Wars universe as a character on The Clone Wars. Years later, Forest Whittaker brought him to life in Rogue One, then reprised the role in Star Wars Rebels, Andor and Jedi: Fallen Order. Here’s what we can expect from his issue arriving in July and written by Marc Bernardin and illustrated by Gabriel Guzman:
Fourth, we have Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus, who compete with Cassian and K-2SO as the best duo in Rogue One. These two go way back with each other, and this is what their printed page adventure coming out in August holds in store:
Finally, breaking away from the Rogue One protagonists, we have the Darth Vader one-shot for September. The iconic Sith Lord got his incredible hallway moment at the end of the Star Wars movie, and it also marked one of the final times that James Earl Jones voiced the character. His September comic book issue, written by Chris Condon and illustrated by Luke Ross, will have him once again having to get involved in Orson Krennic’s affairs.
Reading these Marvel comics seems like a great way to commemorate Rogue One’s 10th anniversary alongside just rewatching the movie. Alas, there are no one-shots centered on Krennic, K-2SO, Bodhi Rook or Galen Erso, who round out the movie’s main cast. Or at least, maybe there aren’t yet. I can’t help but wonder if Marvel might be keeping secret additional Rogue One one-shots about these characters, or maybe just one issue containing stories featuring all of them.
In any case, this is great news for Rogue One fans, and I’m sure it won’t be the only way that Disney and Lucasfilm highlight the 10th anniversary. As far as upcoming Star Wars movies go, The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, and Starfighter follows on May 28, 2027. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord and Ahsoka Season 2 will also both play on the 2026 TV schedule.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
