'Hawkeye' Interviews With Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld And More!
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell last updated
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmakers of Marvel's "Hawkeye."
Marvel's Hawkeye series is coming to Disney+ just in time for the holidays, and we got the added gift of talking to stars Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Tony Dalton (Jack Duquesne) in addition to director Rhys Thomas and executive Producer Trinh Tran. Watch as CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell dives into the action, theatrics, and character development of this exciting addition to the MCU.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:15 - The Hawkeye Action Sequence Jeremy Renner Says Has A ‘Disney Ride Feeling’
- 02:04 - Tony Dalton On What Makes Jack Duquesne Seem Suspicious
- 03:40 - Casting And Staging Rogers: The Musical
- 05:22 - Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Decide Which Of Their Previous Roles Should Be A Musical
- 06:25 - How Hawkeye Brought Kate Bishop Into The MCU Through Clint’s Past
- 09:28 - Tony Dalton On Working With Vera Farmiga and Learning To Tango Behind-The-Scenes
- 10:42 - Jeremy Renner On What It Means To Inspire The World As An Avenger
- 11:38 - Who Did Tony Sell Avengers Tower To? Trinh Tran Discusses Theories
- 12:05 - Is Hailee Steinfeld Ready For Kate Bishop To Become A Young Avenger?
- 12:31 - How Hawkeye’s Execs Handle The Wild Rumors They See On The Internet
- 14:04 - Outro
