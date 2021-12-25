Hawkeye’s Vincent D’Onofrio Confirms Finale’s Sweet Spider-Man Easter Egg, Shares Thoughts On Facing Tom Holland’s Web-Slinger

Warning: SPOILERS for the Hawkeye episode “So This Is Christmas?” are ahead!

The last time we saw Vincent D’Onofrio playing Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, was in the Daredevil Season 3 finale, but now he’s back as the physically-imposing crime lord, popping up earlier this week in the Hawkeye finale. Of course, in addition to his ties with Daredevil and Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo, Kingpin is also well-known for being a Spider-Man villain. Now D’Onofrio has commented on the Spider-Man Easter egg “So This Is Christmas?” included, as well as his thoughts about potentially facing Tom Holland’s Web-Slinger someday.

For the majority of the Hawkeye finale, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin wore a white suit with a red Hawaiian shirt underneath. While Kingpin certainly has a fondness for white suits in the comics, the shirt choice might have come across as jarring for folks only familiar with how the character dressed in Netflix’s Daredevil series. However, Marvel Comics fans picked up that this outfit was ripped straight from the Amazing Spider-Man: Family Business graphic novel, and when speaking with CinemaBlend’s own Erik Swann, D’Onofrio shared that it was his idea to go with that look. In the actor’s words:

It was definitely from Family Business. My screensaver on my computer that I'm looking at right now is that shot of him with the cane, in the hat and the white suit, with the Hawaiian shirt. And that has been, for the last few years, my thing, and that's how I brought it into [Hawkeye], with collaboration with the amazing costume designer. The cool thing [was] one of our early conversations about the costumes was that with Fisk, there's a big palette of different looks over the years. And so we have a lot, and I like a lot of them a lot, some that we haven't explored yet. You know, like in my mind, it would be great to have hopes and dreams that we could explore more outfits that he worked with. Some of them are so cool, you know, but we have to have the projects to do that in, and I can only hope that we will.

It’s good to hear that the people in charge of Hawkeye embraced the glory of Hawaiian shirt-wearing Kingpin, as well as that Vincent D’Onofrio already has ideas for what Wilson Fisk can wear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe next. “So This Is Christmas?” ended on an ominous note for the character, with it looking like Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez shot him as revenge for indirectly sending Clint Barton to kill her father during his Ronin days. If D’Onofrio is thinking about future Kingpin outfits, then it’s reasonable to assume we’ll see him in the MCU again, even if Marvel Studios is keeping quiet on that topic for now.

Along with the Echo spinoff series being a logical place where Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin could resurface, as well as numerous fans wanting to see him clash with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil again, there’s also the possibility that the supervillain could appear in the next live-action Spider-Man movie, which is in active development. Here’s what D’Onofrio had to say to CinemaBlend about his Kingpin clashing with Tom Holland’s iteration of the Web-Slinger:

As far as segueing into Spider Man, I don't know what's going to happen with Spider Man, I wish I did. I hope that someday… You know, when I was a kid, my Fisk was in Punisher, Spider Man and Daredevil, and I hope that that happens again. I really do.

Having seen Liev Schreiber’s animated Kingpin fight numerous Spider-heroes in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it’s about time for him to fight Spider-Man in live-action. Given the way Spider-Man: No Way Home ended, the pieces are definitely in place for Peter Parker to collide with Wilson Fisk in New York City. Those two coming to blows alone would be entertaining enough, but if Daredevil and Punisher were thrown in too, that would be a real cinematic treat.

Whatever the future holds in store for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, his return in Hawkeye was certainly memorable.