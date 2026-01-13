High Potential’s Season 2 Midseason Premiere Made An Interesting Choice, Here’s Why I Think It May Have Been A Good Move

In the Season 2 midseason premiere, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and her team return to resolve an art heist. It left us anxious to know more. In the High Potential midseason finale, which you can catch up with a Hulu subscription, Morgan discovers that the cute art recovery specialist Rhys (Aiden Turner) may be a highly skilled art criminal.

Many questions haunt the first part of the season. Whether Morgan’s suspicions prove correct and whether she keeps this discovery to herself are the most pressing questions. The High Potential midseason 2 premiere answers these questions, but it leaves us wondering what happens next.

Warning: High Potential Season 2 Episode 8, “The One That Got Away: Part Two” Spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Morgan Letting Rhys Go Could Potentially Come Back To Hurt Her

The premiere ends with Morgan getting confirmation that Rhys is Jean Baptiste. She could turn him in to the police, but he uses his charm, and she trusts her intuition, to convince her that he stole this painting to return it to the rightful owners. Morgan’s gamble pays off in that sense because he does return the painting to Miriam (Rita Zohar) and her family.

Despite her pure intentions, Morgan commits a crime. This could come back to hurt her in some way. Now, I don’t believe this decision will have a major impact on the rest of the season. In fact, it would shock me if this really causes any significant trouble in the rest of High Potential Season 2, but we could see some future impact.

Maybe Jean Baptiste makes a return because he stole something else, and Morgan has to confess that she knew this whole time. Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) breaks some rules because of his love for Morgan, but I suspect he won’t be enthusiastic about her letting a criminal go. Additionally, if Wagner (Steve Howey) discovers what Morgan did, she may — probably temporarily — lose her consulting job and privileges. Letting Rhys go may seem like a minor issue, but it could eventually have some major repercussions.

It Reminds Viewers That Morgan Plays By Her Own Rules

Anyone who has been watching High Potential since the start shouldn’t be shocked that Morgan broke the law to help someone. She only plays by the rules when they fit her sense of duty and moral compass. Morgan works with law enforcement to help others. She doesn’t do it for the glory, the perks, or because of an unwavering belief in the justice system.

She wants to help and protect people. It’s that simple. This may mean operating outside the barriers of the law to achieve this goal. By letting Rhys go, she helped Miriam. She likely feels no guilt about this because Morgan is so stubborn and believes in her decisions so much that she won’t let the law stop her from her sense of right and wrong.

In an interview with TVLine, High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan confirmed that this action is a critical example that Morgan is not like other crime fighters, especially her coworkers.

These types of moves from Morgan are what separate her from everybody else, including the cops she works with.

Morgan is fascinating, and why High Potential stands out among procedurals and crime shows, because she’s so out of the realm of the usual archetype for these genius, intuitive figures. She’s willing to do things others like her would never consider.

We enjoy Morgan because she keeps surprising us and refuses to just sit back and play by the rules. She’s more intriguing than a simple rule follower. This decision about Rhys reminds us of this fact.

High Potential Left The Door Open For Rhys To Return

I really enjoyed the chemistry between Rhys and Morgan. I rooted for them to have more of a temporary fling — you know, before she eventually ends up with Karadec, or even Wagner. But once Morgan discovers he lied and is possibly trying to manipulate her, that dream seems to end.

Morgan would also look a little bit like an accomplice now if she engages in a full romance with him. However, I still want to see it happen, but it’s likely not going to develop into a romantic relationship. Nevertheless, Morgan and Rhys’s interactions don’t quite seem over.

I can see him making a return to help on another case or becoming the culprit of another art-related crime. I don’t think this is the end of Rhys on High Potential. Additionally, Harthan addresses the possibility of the character coming back in the TVLine article. He states that it could happen because of the show’s long-running nature. This may allow him to return and explore more stories with this character. It doesn’t seem like Rhys will be back this season, but he may be in a future one. Personally, I hope Rhys does become a recurring character who makes appearances often.

Maybe Kaitlin Olson can take a note from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and turn him into a character that appears at least once every season.

Morgan’s Decision Makes Me Wonder If She Could Do Something Like This Again In Future Seasons

I think letting Rhys go won’t have tremendous consequences for Morgan. He’s an art thief, not something more salacious, such as a drug dealer or murderer. However, Morgan’s decision could become a pattern. This could become a weakness amongst several. As we are still waiting for things to unfold with Roman, who knows what she may do to uncover the truth?

She may make some even bolder decisions to find him. This could have grave consequences for her, her team, and her family. Once someone begins to make decisions that aren’t bad but not exactly lawful, things could get muddy and messy. I don’t think Morgan will do anything on purpose that’s highly criminal, but a small gesture like allowing someone to go free could have a ripple effect.

Her Choice Made The Midseason Premiere Slightly More Entertaining

I am still having mixed reactions and feelings about High Potential Season 2. It’s had a few exceptional episodes, and I enjoy some of the changes, but some episodes haven’t been that thrilling. High Potential Season 2 Episode 8, “The One That Got Away: Part Two,” is an okay episode. I just expected a lot more from the midseason premiere.

One of the best parts of this whole thing is Morgan’s decision to let Rhys go. This adds some much-needed stakes to the plot, and I am curious about whether we’ll see more things like this in the rest of Season 2. I want Morgan to continue to challenge authority by not following the law. I want to see if Karadec turns another blind eye to some of her criminal activity because he knows it’s going to help them.

The Rhys decision gives “The One That Got Away: Part Two” some more character. This could lead to more intrigue with the remainder of the season.

High Potential airs Tuesdays on ABC.