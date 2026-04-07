Star Wars' Sam Witwer Gets Real About Maul 'Obsessing Over' Palpatine Over Obi-Wan Kenobi
This is despite the fact that hate leads to suffering.
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Most of the time, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Palpatine don’t have anything in common given… well, anyone who’s watched the Star Wars movies knows why. However, one thing they do share is Maul’s hatred. The former Sith Lord who killed Qui-Gon Jinn has drastically different reasons for holding them with as much contempt as possible. However, when it comes to Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord, which just premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, Sam Witwer, Maul’s voice actor, explained why he’s “obsessing over” Palpatine more than Obi-Wan in the Disney+ subscription-exclusive series.
The critically-acclaimed Shadow Lord takes place one year after the end of the Clone Wars and rise of the Empire, when Maul is attempting to rebuild his criminal syndicate that collapsed in The Clone Wars TV show’s final episodes. During my interview with Sam Witwer and Gideon Adlon, who voices Order 66 survivor Devon Izara, I asked Witwer whether Palpatine or Obi-Wan was his favorite antagonistic dynamic with Maul. The actor explained why the former is more important to him at this stage of his character’s life, saying:
Maul is well within his rights to hate Obi-Wan Kenobi given how he bisected him in The Phantom Menace, and the two would later clash a few times in The Clone Wars, where Obi-Wan was voiced by James Arnold Taylor. But it’s like Sam Witwer said, when Shadow Lord is happening, Maul understandably thinks that this particular enemy is dead, so there’s no reason to dwell on that particular hatred. Of course, we know Maul learns of Obi-Wan’s survival in Star Wars Rebels, though that knowledge leads to his permeant demise at the hands of the Jedi Master, voiced in this appearance by Stephen Stanton.Article continues below
Meanwhile, with Palpatine now ruling the galaxy far, far away with an iron first, Maul has plenty of hatred to spare for him. First off, the man also known as Darth Sidious abuse and torture Maul for many years while training him to be his apprentice. Then in The Clone Wars Season 5, Sidious learned Maul was still alive and proceeded to easily defeat him and kill his brother, Savage Oppress. So during the events of Shadow Lord, Maul is certainly no fan of the Empire, and you know he’s take another stab at killing Palpatine (figuratively and literally) if the opportunity came along.
Since Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord has already been renewed for another season, perhaps the show will deliver just that. For now though, Maul is focused to resurrecting the Shadow Collective, but he’s also taken an interest in Devon Izara, whom he encounters on Janix in the Shadow Lord premiere. Two episodes will continue being released per week on Disney going to May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day.
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Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
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