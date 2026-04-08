The Pitt Fans Are Freaking Out After Patrick Ball Shares Pic With ER Icon

Since Noah Wyle is the star of The Pitt, we do get to see an ER actor interact with the cast of HBO Max’s hit medical drama every week on the 2026 TV schedule . However, it’s not every day that we get to see other actors from ER meeting the folks who are currently playing doctors in an emergency department. However, we did get to see that happen today, though, as Patrick Ball, who plays Dr. Langdon on The Pitt, posted a photo of him meeting an icon from the NBC medical drama. And fittingly, fans of both shows are freaking out about this.

The Pitt’s Patrick Ball Met ER Legend, Anthony Edwards

ER ran for 15 seasons and over 300 episodes. While no actor appeared in every single one, Noah Wyle was in 254 of them. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards played Dr. Greene in 182 episodes of medical drama. To this day, they’re both considered standout stars of the series. So, yes, it was a very big deal when The Pitt’s Patrick Ball posted this photo with Edwards on his Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Patrick Ball's Instagram)

Read More About ER And The Pitt (Image credit: Peter Mountain/Netflix; Warrick Page/HBO Max) Noah Wyle Had A Savage Response When Asked If George Clooney Could Ever Appear On The Pitt

Talk about a fun crossover! I’d love to see the Top Gun actor appear on The Pitt. However, I’m well aware that’s a long shot, seeing as Wyle has said that having other ER co-stars on the HBO Max series would be “a little distracting.” So, I’ll take what I can get, and this photo is wonderful.

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It would appear that this image was taken in a theater, which makes sense, seeing as Ball is currently performing on Broadway in the play Becky Shaw. It also would appear that the Langdon actor is thrilled about this interaction (and so are the fans).

Fans Are Freaking Out About Dr. Langdon Meeting Dr. Greene

Unlike the doctors in the ER, fans of both hospital-set shows did not stay calm about this. No, when Ball co-posted the same image with No Context The Pitt’s Instagram , the fans had a proper freak out. Here are some of the comments:

Genuinely life altering for me personally -_abbbyyyyyyyy_

Oh this is so important to me -_hannahbuckle_

OH MY GOD. -diyanqh

As someone who grew up watching ER, and is now obsessed with DA PITT, this is so important to me 😭 -ago2911

The past meets the future! “Dr. Langdon, you set the tone.” -foofighter0234

When two worlds collide! Two of the best medical dramas of all time ! 🙌 -legolover7410

The two worlds are colliding, and it really is so much fun to see! Along with people being thrilled about Ball meeting Edwards, there was also a whole lot of love for the ER doctor, specifically. What can I say? People adore Dr. Greene. Take a look at these comments:

Dr Greene! My one and only doctor!❤️ -mercedesalvarez86

Mark Greene you'll always be famous -juaguirre_

MARK, MY BELOVED 🥀 -_starfawn

DR GREENE the legend himself -kcoyle4

DR. GREENE!!! 🥹 -alec_mal

We need Anthony Edwards to guest as an attending in S3 -gathagato_

Considering how beloved Edwards was on ER and the tragic fate of his character, I have a feeling many fans would love to see him back in scrubs. So, maybe someday that dream can become a reality.

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