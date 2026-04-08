The Pitt Fans Are Freaking Out After Patrick Ball Shares Pic With ER Icon
(And I'm not talking about Noah Wyle.)
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Since Noah Wyle is the star of The Pitt, we do get to see an ER actor interact with the cast of HBO Max’s hit medical drama every week on the 2026 TV schedule. However, it’s not every day that we get to see other actors from ER meeting the folks who are currently playing doctors in an emergency department. However, we did get to see that happen today, though, as Patrick Ball, who plays Dr. Langdon on The Pitt, posted a photo of him meeting an icon from the NBC medical drama. And fittingly, fans of both shows are freaking out about this.
The Pitt’s Patrick Ball Met ER Legend, Anthony Edwards
ER ran for 15 seasons and over 300 episodes. While no actor appeared in every single one, Noah Wyle was in 254 of them. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards played Dr. Greene in 182 episodes of medical drama. To this day, they’re both considered standout stars of the series. So, yes, it was a very big deal when The Pitt’s Patrick Ball posted this photo with Edwards on his Instagram Stories:
Talk about a fun crossover! I’d love to see the Top Gun actor appear on The Pitt. However, I’m well aware that’s a long shot, seeing as Wyle has said that having other ER co-stars on the HBO Max series would be “a little distracting.” So, I’ll take what I can get, and this photo is wonderful.Article continues below
It would appear that this image was taken in a theater, which makes sense, seeing as Ball is currently performing on Broadway in the play Becky Shaw. It also would appear that the Langdon actor is thrilled about this interaction (and so are the fans).
Fans Are Freaking Out About Dr. Langdon Meeting Dr. Greene
Unlike the doctors in the ER, fans of both hospital-set shows did not stay calm about this. No, when Ball co-posted the same image with No Context The Pitt’s Instagram, the fans had a proper freak out. Here are some of the comments:
- Genuinely life altering for me personally -_abbbyyyyyyyy_
- Oh this is so important to me -_hannahbuckle_
- OH MY GOD. -diyanqh
- As someone who grew up watching ER, and is now obsessed with DA PITT, this is so important to me 😭 -ago2911
- The past meets the future! “Dr. Langdon, you set the tone.” -foofighter0234
- When two worlds collide! Two of the best medical dramas of all time ! 🙌 -legolover7410
The two worlds are colliding, and it really is so much fun to see! Along with people being thrilled about Ball meeting Edwards, there was also a whole lot of love for the ER doctor, specifically. What can I say? People adore Dr. Greene. Take a look at these comments:
- Dr Greene! My one and only doctor!❤️ -mercedesalvarez86
- Mark Greene you'll always be famous -juaguirre_
- MARK, MY BELOVED 🥀 -_starfawn
- DR GREENE the legend himself -kcoyle4
- DR. GREENE!!! 🥹 -alec_mal
- We need Anthony Edwards to guest as an attending in S3 -gathagato_
Considering how beloved Edwards was on ER and the tragic fate of his character, I have a feeling many fans would love to see him back in scrubs. So, maybe someday that dream can become a reality.
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However, for the time being, I’ll be smiling about this photo. I’ll also be tuning in for the last two episodes of The Pitt as they drop weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET for those with an HBO Max subscription. Then, maybe I’ll take this whole story as a sign to finally start binge-watching Anthony Edwards’ medical drama while we wait for Season 3 of Ball’s show.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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