I'm So Happy High Potential Finally Put Morgan In Her Place, Even Though I Would Have Preferred It Happening Any Other Way

Spoilers below for the latest episode of High Potential

For the most part, one of Morgan’s biggest obstacles and setbacks in High Potential has been herself, as she loves to play the smartest person in the room, but that often unintentionally highlights how she’s also the least disciplined in just about any room she’s in. Not that it’s been a problem, with Lt. Soto always having back, but the episode “Grounded” shook up the LAPD precinct’s recent status quo with a major threat to Morgan’s consultant status.

I honestly can’t believe the middle of the second season is airing amidst the 2026 TV schedule and we’re only NOW seeing any authority figures stepping in to point out some very obvious issues with Morgan’s tactics. So that all tracks, but I just wish the show would have gone with just about any other guest star for this particular story arc. More on that lower down.

Morgan Very Justifiably Got Fired For Not Following Orders, If Only For A Hot Second

Considering the entire hook of this show is Morgan’s uncanny memory and crime-solving skills being too valuable for the LAPD to lose willingly, it’s understandable that the creative team hasn’t made it a weekly occurrence for Kaitlin Olson’s character to get dressed down by her superiors. I obviously love the single mom as much as the next person, but High Potential does such a great job with making its employees look competent, so it breaks the logic a bit when Morgan is given free roam to skirt the law.

Steve Howe’s Cpt. Nick Wagner seemed like he was going to be that kind of a dutifully oppressive force when he joined Season 2, and he hasn’t made Morgan’s life any easier. But I still don’t know what this dude’s angle on life is, as he appears to have a bug up his ass when it comes to all of his underlings. Soto got to tell him off, even if she didn’t say anything too outside the box, and he just took it respectfully, so there’s no chance of him butting heads with Morgan anytime soon.

As such, it took someone from outside the department to step in, with Internal Affairs sending over an investigator that has receipts for all of the ways Morgan has cost the department excess funds. Sure, they’re saving money by not giving her a full salary, but it doesn’t help when her pushy suggestions to medical examiners kick up $12,000 in rush fees. And seriously, if only one of Morgan’s acts cost that much, the sum total should probably be enough for the city to bring a lawsuit against her.

Which is all to say, again, I’m glad High Potential finally addressed this ongoing issue, even if Soto’s seeming blackmail attempt likely made it so that no one ever comes after Morgan again. Now let’s get into what I didn’t like.

(Image credit: ABC)

I Wish Any Other Guest Star Had Played The IA Investigator

Considering how often High Potential nails its casting choices, I suppose it's only sensible that one would fly completely in the face of my enjoyment. Which is the case with Bring It On and West Wing vet Jesse Bradford entering the precinct as Morgan's worst nightmare, a.k.a. Solomon.

I'm sure Bradford is a great person in real life, mind you, and I certainly have no ill will against him in any legitimate or meaningful sense. Where hyperbolic movie and TV opinions are concerned, however, it's a completely different story. I've fucking hated every character I've ever seen the actor portray. With a passion. Maybe two, perhaps as much as four passions.

Such strong feelings no doubt come from the excess amount of egotistical smarm and self-concerned charm that are nearly always on display with whatever conniving fuckstick he was cast to play. (See also: his killer in a 2025 episode of The Hunting Party, though his work in I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell is the can't-be-beat benchmark.) Clearly, casting directors feed on my good-natured seething, or else Bradford's filmography would be more filled with vulnerable characters seeking catharsis.

As such, I was immediately bamboozled as soon as his shitstain character stepped into focus and hastily judged all of the protagonists, oozing all the charisma of a rusty hammer. For him to be the unflappable force with the justifiable authority to punish and terminate Morgan? It's like Satan working at a soup kitchen; it seems like it should be a good thing, but fuck that guy.

For that reason, I was extremely pleased when Soto pulled out her secret weapon and busted that turd-burglar for getting filthy with the NYPD Chief's wife. (Proof that he sucked all the shit, and it's not just me!) As well, even though I still think Morgan should have to face some consequences for her actions, I'm only too happy it wasn't Jesse Bradford's Solomon who successfully stalled her efrorts.

Check out the trailer for the next episode!

High Potential 2x11 Promo "NPC" (HD) Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube Watch On

Hopefully not everyone was as heavily feather-ruffled by Bradshaw's investigator as I was. Either way, join me in spirit in watching High Potential every Tuesday night on ABC at 10:00 p.m.