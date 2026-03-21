The Madison Ending Explained: How That Final Scene Between Stacy And Cade Sets Up Season 2

Spoilers for Season 1 of The Madison are ahead! You can stream all six episodes now with a Paramount+ subscription .

As The Madison came to a close on the 2026 TV schedule , Michelle Pfeiffer's Stacy found herself back in Montana. Following a turbulent time back in New York, the martiach of the Clyburn family hightailed it back west, and that’s where Kevin Zegers’ Cade found her. The season ends on a conversation between these two characters, as Stacy looks to really start her life out in the country. So, I asked how this discussion sets up what’s to come in Season 2.

After watching Cade ride up and see Stacy lying next to her husband’s grave, I immediately started to wonder what this said about what was coming next, seeing that Season 2 is confirmed. Seemingly, this was the first place she went when she arrived in Montana, and she makes it clear to the ranchhand that she’s here to stay. He also makes it obvious to Pfeiffer's character and the audience that he’ll support her, too. Speaking to that point, Zegers told me what this scene says about Cade and Stacy’s relationship, explaining:

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When I read it, I was like, it's such a beautiful scene. And I mean, it definitely sets up – I think, throughout the season, you realize Cade is an ally to [Stacy] and a safety blanket for her being able to feel like she can do it out there with her family.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

He went on to say that he loves that Stacy and Cade’s relationship isn’t “layered” with “tension” or subtext that something romantic might happen. They’re simply friends. To that point, Zegers told me that this interaction helps us better understand how the cowboy will help Stacy as the show moves forward. He said:

But it definitely sets up the – and we've already shot the second season. So you know, Cade is very much like their helper in setting up their life there. So I was very touched to be asked to do that scene, to kind of wrap up and sort of launch her life there, because that's kind of what she's doing, is she's going like, ‘I'm here now, so help me.’

Quite literally, some of the final words of the series have to do with Stacy asking Cade where to get a new wardrobe that is more fitting for the conditions they live in, and him giving her directions. Then, the last words of the new streaming show are:

Stacy : Good to see you Cade.

: Good to see you Cade. Cade: Yes ma’am, it’s good to see you too.

So, this sets up a beautiful and solid friendship going into Season 2. It also leaves us on an optimistic note. However, this final scene also highlights some of the pain points that could be relevant going forward.

Clearly, Cade was worried about Stacy having a gun with her when he found her by those graves. While she said it was for her safety, I understand his concern, considering some of her earlier actions and the fact that she really does not know how to use the weapon. So, all of that could be addressed more in Season 2.

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Additionally, this scene marks the first time we see Stacy after she leaves New York. She notably told no one where she was going, and her daughters, who have a turbulent but supportive relationship, wound up calling the police about it. When the season ends, they still don’t know where their mother is.

With that in mind, I asked Zegers if Cade called Paige and Abby after he found Stacy. While he didn’t give a solid confirmation, he did tell me:

Probably. I would imagine. Someone's got to be the grown-up in the situation.

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Well, thank goodness for that! Someone needs to call Stacy's kids and get them to Montana.

Now, going into Season 2, which has already been filmed, we know that Stacy has an ally and friend in Cade. We also know that her kids don’t know where she is and will likely eventually find her in Montana. How the story progresses from there is unknown. However, I do love that part of it will involve this budding friendship between this woman trying to make a life out West and her kind neighbor.