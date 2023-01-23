How Disney Alums Christy Carlson Romano And Will Friedle Would Feel About Animated Reboots Of Even Stevens And Boy Meets World
We are living through the era of reboots after all.
Disney has produced a number of iconic, kid-friendly TV shows over the years. Those who grew up during ‘90s or early ‘00s (like me) probably have fond memories of watching The Famous Jett Jackson, Lizzie McGuire, That’s So Raven and more. Of course, you can’t talk about those without mentioning Even Stevens and Boy Meets World (which aired on ABC but was heavily syndicated on Disney Channel.) Both are still massively popular today, and audiences would undoubtedly like to see more from the two properties. So how about an animated reboot for both? Well, series alums Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle have feelings about that concept.
I had the opportunity to speak with both stars about their ongoing podcast, I Hear Voices, on which they chat with the biggest stars within the voice acting realm. During our conversation, I couldn’t help but ask the two stars for their thoughts on cartoon revamps of their famous sitcoms. Christy Carlson Romano seemed very excited about the prospect of revisiting her classic character, Ren Stevens, in such a way. She even believes that – for a number of reasons – this kind of project may be the best way to reintroduce the Stevens family:
Even Stevens definitely toed the line when it came to realism and fantasticism, and its creative sensibilities would certainly lend themselves to animation. (Louis’ weird dreams alone are worthy of a cartoon.) Plus, it goes without saying that Christy Carlson Romano can still bring just as much life to Ren as she did years ago. Her abilities as a voice actress are well noted, as she famously voiced the titular heroine on Kim Possible and has played a variety of other roles over the years. I’d also personally love to see a number of her former co-stars join her in a Stevens continuation series.
Boy Meets World, of course, received the spinoff treatment a few years ago, courtesy of Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, which centered on Cory and Topanga Matthew’s daughter. Will Friedle reprised his beloved role as the quirky Eric Matthews in Season 2 and ultimately appeared in several episodes before the show ended in 2017. It seems that Friedle is still down for another offshoot, though the former child actor isn’t sure that a full-fledged series is the way to go:
Considering that fans’ last checked in with Cory Matthews and co. less than a decade ago, I’d be down for a one-off special instead. Will Friedle and many other members of the Boy Meets World cast still appear to have much affection for the TGIF sitcom, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they’d also be interested in signing on for this theoretical venture. I’d be curious to see any further blending of the BMW and Girl Meets World lores. Also, the thought of Eric being able to engage in some truly cartoonish antics is just too funny to deny.
Nostalgia definitely sells these days, as many companies (including Disney) are revamping their most famous franchises. So the odds of the aforementioned reboots happening aren’t that slim, in all honesty. Here’s hoping that Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle eventually get the opportunity to revisit their famous characters by way of animation.
You can hear more from the two stars by listening to the I Hear Voices podcast, which drops new episodes every Monday on iHeart Radio and Apple Podcasts. Anyone who’s feeling nostalgic can also check out Even Stevens and Boy Meets World by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription. And don’t forget to look for newer releases on CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.