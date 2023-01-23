How Disney Alums Christy Carlson Romano And Will Friedle Would Feel About Animated Reboots Of Even Stevens And Boy Meets World

Disney has produced a number of iconic, kid-friendly TV shows over the years. Those who grew up during ‘90s or early ‘00s (like me) probably have fond memories of watching The Famous Jett Jackson, Lizzie McGuire, That’s So Raven and more. Of course, you can’t talk about those without mentioning Even Stevens and Boy Meets World (which aired on ABC but was heavily syndicated on Disney Channel.) Both are still massively popular today, and audiences would undoubtedly like to see more from the two properties. So how about an animated reboot for both? Well, series alums Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle have feelings about that concept.

I had the opportunity to speak with both stars about their ongoing podcast, I Hear Voices, on which they chat with the biggest stars within the voice acting realm. During our conversation, I couldn’t help but ask the two stars for their thoughts on cartoon revamps of their famous sitcoms. Christy Carlson Romano seemed very excited about the prospect of revisiting her classic character, Ren Stevens, in such a way. She even believes that – for a number of reasons – this kind of project may be the best way to reintroduce the Stevens family:

Oh my gosh, I think you just came up with the solution for a reboot for Even Stevens. In particular, because honestly, I think with animation and with the people who are able to voice that animation, it's a lot more freeing. There's an energy to being behind a microphone that we talk about on the podcast, that is just so unbothered by camera and what you're looking like, and like, you are very present in the moment, when you were delivering your lines. And you don't have a lot of distractions in your way, I think, as the talent. And so I think with Even Stevens, it would be a lot of fun, because we were very much a situational comedy that had some fantastical elements to it. And it's just safer. You know, like it's safer for the kid actors, if they're going to be like, you know, doing these fantastical things. I think that sounds like a great idea, actually.

Even Stevens definitely toed the line when it came to realism and fantasticism, and its creative sensibilities would certainly lend themselves to animation. ( Louis’ weird dreams alone are worthy of a cartoon.) Plus, it goes without saying that Christy Carlson Romano can still bring just as much life to Ren as she did years ago. Her abilities as a voice actress are well noted, as she famously voiced the titular heroine on Kim Possible and has played a variety of other roles over the years. I’d also personally love to see a number of her former co-stars join her in a Stevens continuation series.

Boy Meets World, of course, received the spinoff treatment a few years ago, courtesy of Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World , which centered on Cory and Topanga Matthew’s daughter . Will Friedle reprised his beloved role as the quirky Eric Matthews in Season 2 and ultimately appeared in several episodes before the show ended in 2017. It seems that Friedle is still down for another offshoot, though the former child actor isn’t sure that a full-fledged series is the way to go:

I would probably not bring it back as a series but maybe a special. You know, maybe a Boy Meets World animated special could be very, very interesting. And it lends itself to… I mean, both of us are Disney Kids, so animation and the music you could put in really could lend itself to the Disney world. … I think that's a very, very interesting idea.

Considering that fans’ last checked in with Cory Matthews and co. less than a decade ago, I’d be down for a one-off special instead. Will Friedle and many other members of the Boy Meets World cast still appear to have much affection for the TGIF sitcom, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they’d also be interested in signing on for this theoretical venture. I’d be curious to see any further blending of the BMW and Girl Meets World lores. Also, the thought of Eric being able to engage in some truly cartoonish antics is just too funny to deny.

Nostalgia definitely sells these days, as many companies (including Disney) are revamping their most famous franchises. So the odds of the aforementioned reboots happening aren’t that slim, in all honesty. Here’s hoping that Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle eventually get the opportunity to revisit their famous characters by way of animation.