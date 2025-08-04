I Never Thought I'd Know Pete Davidson's Feelings About 'Baby Shark' (But Since He's Gonna Be A Dad, I Get It)

Back in July, Pete Davidson announced that he and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are expecting a baby. Parenthood feels like something that's been destined for Davidson. That was even clear in 2022 when “Uncle Pete” adorably held John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s son. The thought of Davidson having his own kid on the way is exciting. One of the ways the SNL alum has gotten himself ready for parenthood is actually by listening to “Baby Shark” a lot, and I totally get it.

To provide some background, ever since the kids' song “Baby Shark” went viral on YouTube in 2016, parents have been introducing the catchy song to their kids. Considering how repetitive the jingle is, though, some parents may be looking to tune it out. For instance, Ryan Reynolds jokingly said the perfect way to turn off “Baby Shark” is to play their mother’s killer shark movie, The Shallows. Yeah, let's not go there.

Pete Davidson, on the other hand, doesn’t appear to be shutting off the popular kids hit anytime soon. While promoting the 2025 movie release, The Pickup, Davidson told Access Hollywood that the aforementioned tune has a consistent presence within his personal playlist, and I totally see where the soon-to-be-dad is coming from:

I've been listening to Baby Shark, I've been getting ready. You know, it's kind of a bop. I feel like they should make a hip-hop remix of Baby Shark if they haven't.

It’s a real shame that Pete Davidson exited SNL in 2022, as I would love to see him partake in a “Baby Shark” hip-hop sketch. That could be so hilarious and, if he guest-starred on the sketch show, it could still happen. Such a segment could also be an unconventional tribute to his future kid. With the Home actor being good pals with rapper MGK, who’s already looking forward to future playdates between their kids, maybe they can work on a funny remix.

I can already tell that Pete Davidson is going to turn his kid into a film aficionado like himself. He told Access Hollywood that he eventually plans to show his kid some of the best movies starring Eddie Murphy, who co-stars alongside him in The Pickup. With Murphy’s selection of family-friendly films like Shrek, Mulan and the Dr. Dolittle series, Baby Davidson should have a fun time. Also, when the child is a bit older, Pete’s extensive VHS collection should contribute to a lot of fun movie nights.

More immediately, though, toddler-friendly fare like “Baby Shark” will surely be blasted loudly and proudly for a while after the baby is born. I’m still holding out hope on that a hip-hop remix will be produced by Davidson. Even if that doesn't happen, though, I'm just happy to hear that he's already embracing what's to come with fatherhood. You can also catch Davidson alongside Eddie Murphy in The Pickup, which will be streamable with a Prime Video subscription starting on August 6th.