Why Dylan McDermott's First Day On FBI: Most Wanted 'Worked Out Beautifully'

Dylan McDermott’s long-awaited debut as the new team leader on FBI: Most Wanted is coming with what is sure to be a complicated case involving a series of homicides. As Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, McDermott comes on board the hit show to replace Julian McMahon’s Jess LaCroix, after the character was tragically killed earlier in the season. Although fans will have to wait until the Law & Order: Organized Crime veteran’s first episode on April 12 to fully see him in action, McDermott shared what happened in his first day that “worked out beautifully.”

The FBI: Most Wanted team will presumably already be short one of its regular members, thanks to Barnes taking maternity leave (with actress Roxy Sternberg pregnant in real life ). Dylan McDermott spoke with press at a Q&A ahead of his debut as Remy Scott about meeting the rest of the team:

My first day at work was my introduction to the actors. So that was great because Remy was introduced to them and Dylan was introduced to them at the same time, and they had asked me, ‘Oh, do you want to meet the actors, and would you like to sit down with them and talk to them?’ I said ‘No. I want it to be as if it's Remy's first day and Dylan's first day coincides.’ So, that was great because it was – they were checking me out. I was checking them out. It was a little bit awkward. Not sure. New guy stuff. So, it actually worked out beautifully.

As it turns out, the same episode that introduces Remy Scott to the rest of the team (likely Hana Gibson, Ivan Ortiz, and Kristin Gaines with Barnes out) mirrors Dylan McDermott's first day with the rest of the actors with whom he'll be working as the newest series regular of FBI: Most Wanted, as they all checked each other out. TV shows regularly film episode scenes out of order, so McDermott's first scene may not be Remy's first with the team, but they still pulled off the "new guy stuff."

Not a whole lot was revealed about Remy Scott in the days and weeks leading up to his introduction, even though Dylan McDermott’s casting was announced back in January , shortly after Julian McMahon announced his departure from Most Wanted and before Law & Order: Organized Crime had wrapped up the Richard Wheatley arc that had kept McDermott busy over on NBC.

Showrunner David Hudgins did promise that Remy Scott would “reinvigorate” the task force after the terrible loss that happened with Jess’ death, which ended an era of the show. (And you can revisit the Jess LaCroix era of FBI: Most Wanted streaming with a Paramount+ subscription .) The episode that introduces the new character is called “Covenant,” and will see Remy take charge as the team investigates a series of homicides that trace back to forbidden love.