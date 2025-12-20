How Did The Flying Dutchman End Up In SpongeBob Anyway? The Voice Actors Shared Details (And Memories) As Mark Hamill Takes Him On
The Flying Dutchman's big-screen debut is here.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Search For SquarePants just arrived as one of the last 2025 movie releases. It’s a real treat for longtime fans of the show, because it’s the first time The Flying Dutchman is the villain on the big screen. CinemaBlend chatted with the voices of SpongeBob and Patrick, Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke about the long-running character, and I learned so much about the ghostly pirate.
Tom Kenny Talks The Origins Of The Flying Dutchman
Have you ever wondered why The Flying Dutchman is in SpongeBob to begin with? Here’s what Tom Kenny (aka the voice of SpongeBob) had to say:
Of course, The Flying Dutchman didn’t start on SpongeBob, though it might tend to be introduced to kids that way these days. It’s a piece of Dutch maritime folklore from the 17th century. In the folktale, the captain of the ship apparently defied God or the Devil, and he and his crew received the fate of eternal damnation in return. Apparently Hillenburg was fascinated with pirate lore and decided it would be fun to add a comedic version of The Flying Dutchman to the TV show. Kenny also said this:
Mark Hamill takes on the role of The Flying Dutchman in Search For Squarepants, and that turns into another great SpongeBob live-action cameo. As far as the history of The Flying Dutchman in SpongeBob, the character first appeared on TV screens in Season 1, Episode 11 “Squidward the Unfriendly Ghost” briefly in a comic book. His physical debut is two episodes later in "Scaredy Pants,” when he tells patrons of the Krusty Krab to stop dressing like him for Halloween.
Kenny And Bill Fagerbakke Share Early Memories Of The Character
When I asked the voices of SpongeBob and Patrick, who’ve been working together for over 25 years now, they shared their first memories with The Flying Dutchman. As Kenny added:
Oh, that’s an popular one. He’s talking about “Shanghaied” from Season 2, where SpongeBob and Patrick have to escape being captured by The Flying Dutchman. It’s definitely one of those episodes that has become a meme, so I’m not surprised his mind went there. Here’s what Fagerbakke had to say:
The Flying Dutchman is such a hilarious and fun character, so it’s no wonder he’s been a staple of the show for so long. You can see what adventure he leads SpongeBob and Patrick on in The SpongeBob Movie: The Search For SquarePants, in theaters now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
