‘Like A Light Dip Into An Acid Trip.’ Critics Are Calling The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants ‘Sublimely Silly’
Is this one worth a trip to the theater?
This year has been a pretty good one for family friendly movies, with options like The Minecraft Movie, KPop Demon Hunters and the SpongeBob spinoff Plankton (streaming with a Netflix subscription), to name a few. But before we flip over to the 2026 movie calendar, there’s one more animated option — and it’s one that might appeal to viewers of all ages — The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Critics have seen the latest movie based on the popular Nicktoon, and they say we’re in for some “nautical nonsense.”
The previous SpongeBob SquarePants movies have been a lot of fun, and in his latest adventure, the titular sea sponge goes on an adventure through The Underworld with ghost pirate The Flying Dutchman in order to prove he’s a “big guy.” Hold on to your lucky bricks, because Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert rates the movie a perfect 4 out of 4 stars, calling it “sublimely silly” and writing:
Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue is equally delighted with the movie, giving it 4 out of 5 bubbles. More than just a cash grab, Search for SquarePants feels like a warm hug and even sneaks a meaningful message into the adventure. Leishman writes:
Soren Andersen of the Seattle Times rates it 3 out of 4 stars, writing that audiences of all ages will appreciate its nonstop action and giggle at the below-the-belt rudeness. In Anderson’s words:
For Luke Darling of The Only Critic, the movie earns a B for its “absolutely stunning” animation and an ability to keep both kids and adults engaged. Its one hiccup, Darling says, is “a relentless amount of butt jokes.” It’s not the sophomoric nature of the jokes, but the fact that the same gags are repeated multiple times throughout the film. The critic continues:
Alison Foreman of IndieWire gives it a C, writing that The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants looks and feels like imitation seafood, but director Derek Drymon produces a colorful, witty wasteland, proving the pineapple dweller is still enjoyable. Foreman says:
It sounds like younger moviegoers and older fans who grew up with SpongeBob should find a lot to like in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — depending on your mileage for butt jokes, apparently. This latest theatrical spinoff is out on big screens as of Friday, December 19, if you want to check it out.
