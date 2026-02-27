If The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Leaked A Hidden Character, There's Only One Choice For Their Voice
I can't imagine any other option.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on the 2026 movie schedule, and despite fans seeing a lot of footage tied to the film already, a recent synopsis might've dropped a huge spoiler (that's your warning). If it's accurate, then a major Nintendo character is going to be in the movie, and no, I'm not talking about Star Fox.
It's been reported that Wario will team up with Bowser Jr. in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and even though he hasn't appeared in any trailer, it's exciting if true. I've been thinking about it a lot, especially when it comes to who may voice the character. All that to say, there was one name that immediately came to mind when I learned the news, and I'm not sure I'd accept anyone else to voice Wario.
If Wario Is In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Danny DeVito Should Voice The Character
In his Nintendo games, Wario has traditionally had a very gruff and gravely voice. When I think of an actor who has a similar voice and tone, Danny DeVito is the first who comes to mind. I think it's also because his character on It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Frank Reynolds. That character feels like a real-life Wario in the sense that he enjoys filth, but that's where my mind goes.
Danny DeVito is also an Italian-American actor, which fits the bill for Wario's roots as well. This isn't to say an actor has to resemble a fictional character to play him, but c'mon, I don't think there is a guy better suited to voice Wario in Hollywood.
Why Nailing Wario's Voice Is More Important Than Mario And Others
There's a big part of me that worries after Chris Pratt was cast as Mario, Nintendo and Illumination won't think too deeply about ensuring the voice of Wario matches the voice of the games. In hindsight, I'm big enough to admit that it ultimately didn't bother me as much as I thought it would regarding Mario.
When it comes to Wario, however, I think it's much more important that Nintendo and Illumination get the voice right. Wario's characterization is arguably more developed than his counterpart, and his love of garlic, big body and abnormally strong physique demand that he has a gruff voice as well.
If he comes out sounding like Timotheé Chalamet, it just won't fit the character and will ruin what is a great character. Of course, I could change my mind upon hearing the voice just like I did with the other Mario characters, though for now, I remain insistent it should be Danny DeVito or someone with a similar voice.
Catch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in theaters on April 1st. Now that I've read that date, I'm crossing my fingers and hoping that U.K. theater chain didn't just successfully plan what could be the wildest April Fools joke in Hollywood history if Wario doesn't end up being in this movie.
