How Idris Elba And Jonathan Majors Prepared To Deliver The Harder They Fall’s Twist Ending
By Samantha LaBat
They put a lot into it and it paid off.
Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors are both extremely talented actors. They play rivals in their latest film, The Harder They Fall, and their characters have a big showdown at the end of the Western. I’m not going to spoil the ending in this piece because you need to experience it for yourself, but I will say that you’ll be blown away by the ability of each of these men to convey so much with only their eyes. Elba and Majors were gracious enough to share how they prepared for the twist-ending scene.
For the majority of The Harder They Fall, Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba are not on screen together. Since their characters are at odds, this serves to build anticipation. So when they do come face-to-face, the audience is not only filled with excitement and suspense but also overwhelmed by the combined talent (which truly happens all through the film because this cast is stacked). I had the great pleasure of speaking with Mr. Majors and Mr. Elba on behalf of CinemaBlend, and Jonathan Majors shared the following of preparing for this explosive scene:
The Harder They Fall follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) as he discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison. Nat rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. The audience lives in Nat’s perspective for the majority of the film, is clear on why he wants revenge and is on board with him getting it. It would’ve been easy for the filmmakers to go full speed ahead with that narrative, but writer/director Jeymes Samuel added the additional layer of giving Rufus Black a motive and explanation as well, and not letting the audience in on that until the end. As Jonathan Majors describes above, his character’s greatest difficulty in the scene was to restrain himself from what he set out to do and really stop and listen.
Idris Elba elaborated on the thought behind what is revealed about his character in this scene and how he prepared for it. Here’s what he shared:
Always the gentlemen, Idris Elba gives credit where credit is due, and in this case that is to writer and director of The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel. Beyond pulling together a brilliant cast and filming a Black Western, Samuel wrote a gripping and emotional story with perfectly time comedic moments along the way. There are so many surprises in this script, I was curious if the twist ending was something he’d always had in mind or if it came to him along the way. His answer:
Well, there you have it. The Harder They Fall is an absolute must-see. It fires on all cylinders and has some of the best writing delivered by actors operating at the top of their game. The trailer is only a taste of the action and comedy. The Harder They Fall is now playing in theaters and begins streaming on Netflix on November 3. Be sure to check out all of the Netflix new releases streaming this November.
