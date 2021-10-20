Netflix New Releases: Red Notice, Big Mouth Season 5, And More Movies And TV Shows Streaming November 2021

The year 2021 seems to have flown by, or at least it seems that way if you’re a frequent reader of these Netflix schedule updates. We’re already to the point where November's cornucopia of titles is upon us, and it’s beginning to look a lot the holiday season. Plus, Red Notice rings in a bunch of criminally good-looking action , while Big Mouth: Season 5 continues to wade through the awkwardness of those raunchy teenage years.

In addition, the king will return as Tiger King 2 catches us all up on the antics that made lockdown a little more bearable and Halle Berry brings a movie to streaming, as well. If you want to see the full lineup of October 2021’s Netflix additions , head over to that listing at your earliest convenience. Whether you do that before or after we jump into November’s titles is up to you, as we’re about to take one step into the future, and see what Netflix’s next month of excitement has to offer.

New On Netflix The Week Of November 1: 21 Jump Street, Big Mouth Season 5 And More

It’s a week of old favorites, as the usual first day truckload of outsiders brings 21 Jump Street and Moneyball back into the Netflix library. It’s the Jonah Hill double feature you never knew you needed! But save some room for Big Mouth, as Season 5 premieres in time for a certain November holiday that absolutely ties into this season’s chain of events. And no, it’s not Thanksgiving.

The Claus Family - NETFLIX FILM - 11/1/21

21 Jump Street - 11/1/21

60 Days In: Season 6 - 11/1/21

A River Runs Through It - 11/1/21

Addams Family Values - 11/1/21

American Gangster - 11/1/21

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf - 11/1/21

Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories - 11/1/21

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2 - 11/1/21

The Big Wedding - 11/1/21

Bram Stoker's Dracula - 11/1/21

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas - 11/1/21

First Knight - 11/1/21

Forged in Fire: Season 7 - 11/1/21

Gather - 11/1/21

The General's Daughter - 11/1/21

It Follows - 11/1/21

Johnny Mnemonic - 11/1/21

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind - 11/1/21

Last Action Hero - 11/1/21

Moneyball - 11/1/21

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher - 11/1/21

My Dad's Christmas Date - 11/1/21

The Nightingale (2018) - 11/1/21

Total Recall (2012) - 11/1/21

Snakes on a Plane - 11/1/21

Stripes - 11/1/21

Tagged - 11/1/21

Te Ata - 11/1/21

Texas Rangers - 11/1/21

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/2/21

Ridley Jones: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/2/21

The Harder They Fall - NETFLIX FILM - 11/3/21

Lords of Scam - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/3/21

Catching Killers - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/4/21

A Cop Movie - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/5/21

Big Mouth: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/5/21

The Club - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/5/21

Glória - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/5/21

Love Hard - NETFLIX FILM - 11/5/21

Meenakshi Sundareshwar - NETFLIX FILM - 11/5/21

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/5/21

The Unlikely Murderer - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/5/21

We Couldn't Become Adults - NETFLIX FILM - 11/5/21

Yara - NETFLIX FILM - 11/5/21

Zero to Hero - NETFLIX FILM - 11/5/21

Arcane - NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly) - 11/6/21

New On Netflix The Week Of November 7: Red Notice, Gentefied And More

Finally, after almost an entire year of teasing it out, Red Notice is hitting Netflix ! And what’s better, the huge team up between Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot looks to be hitting a day earlier than originally intended! Plus, if you’re looking forward to Thanksgiving’s usual complement of family and food, then you should definitely check out Season 2 of Gentefied to get in the holiday spirit.

Father Christmas is Back - NETFLIX FILM - 11/7/21

Swap Shop - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/9/21

Your Life Is a Joke - NETFLIX COMEDY - 11/9/21

Animal - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/10/21

Gentefied: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/10/21

Passing - NETFLIX FILM - 11/10/21

Love Never Lies - NETFLIX SERIES- 11/11/21

Red Notice - NETFLIX FILM - 11/11/21

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes) - 11/12/21

New On Netflix The Week Of November 14: The Princess Switch 3 - Romancing The Star, Cowboy Bebop And More

As if November 2021 wasn’t exciting enough on Netflix, the live-action revamp of Cowboy Bebop drops its first sessions for the masses. But we did promise tons of Christmas and holiday related content, which is why you’ll probably be pleased to know that The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star sees the hit Vanessa Hudgens franchise return for its third entry.

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You - 11/14/21

America's Next Top Model: Season 21 - 11/15/21

America's Next Top Model: Season 22 - 11/15/21

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game - 11/15/21

Lies and Deceit - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/15/21

Snowbound for Christmas - 11/15/21

Survivor: Season 16 - 11/15/21

Survivor: Season 37 - 11/15/21

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/16/21

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/16/21

Christmas Flow - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/17/21

Prayers for the Stolen - NETFLIX FILM - 11/17/21

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/17/21

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes) - 11/17/21

Tear Along the Dotted Line - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/17/21

Tiger King 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/17/21

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet - NETFLIX COMEDY - 11/18/21

Dogs in Space - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/18/21

Lead Me Home - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/18/21

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star - NETFLIX FILM - 11/18/21

Blown Away: Christmas - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/19/21

Cowboy Bebop - NETFLIX SERIES- 11/19/21

Dhamaka - NETFLIX FILM- 11/19/21

Extinct - NETFLIX FAMILY- 11/19/21

Hellbound - NETFLIX SERIES- 11/19/21

Love Me Instead - NETFLIX FILM- 11/19/21

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY- 11/19/21

Procession - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY- 11/19/21

tick, tick...BOOM! - NETFLIX FILM- 11/19/21

New World - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/20/21

New On Netflix The Week Of November 21: Masters Of The Universe: Revelation -Part 2, Halle Berry's Bruised, And More

The gritty reboot Masters Of The Universe: Revelation returns for Part 2 of its epic story, which is sure to excite fans and rile up detractors of Kevin Smith's big reimagining in equal measure. Meanwhile, Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised makes its Netflix streaming debut, which also sees Berry starring as a disgraced MMA fighter taking one last shot at redemption.

Outlaws - NETFLIX FILM - 11/22/21

Vita & Virginia - 11/22/21

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/23/21

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/23/21

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/23/21

A Boy Called Christmas - NETFLIX FILM - 11/24/21

Bruised - NETFLIX FILM - 11/24/21

Robin Robin - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/24/21

Selling Sunset: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/24/21

True Story - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/24/21

F is for Family: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/25/21

Super Crooks - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/25/21

A Castle For Christmas - NETFLIX FILM - 11/26/21

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/26/21

Green Snake - NETFLIX FILM - 11/26/21

Light the Night - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/26/21

School of Chocolate - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/26/21

Spoiled Brats - NETFLIX FILM - 11/26/21

New On Netflix The Week Of November 28: Elves, The Summit Of The Gods And More

As we get closer to the holidays, shows like Elves and Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories are pulling into your queue just ahead of December. As part of "Netflix Here For The Holidays" programming, you can celebrate that most wonderful time of the year in style.

Elves - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/28/21

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/29/21

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/30/21

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/30/21

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/30/21

Coming Home in the Dark - 11/30/21

More the Merrier - NETFLIX FILM - 11/30/21

The Summit of the Gods - NETFLIX FILM - 11/30/21

New On Netflix November TBD

Here's the rest of Netflix's November 2021 titles, which are currently waiting for release dates.

Decoupled - NETFLIX SERIES

Happiness Ever After - NETFLIX FILM

To say that we’ve highlighted everything on the Netflix schedule in November 2021 would be a lie. In case you need extra incentive to read through this lineup again, Idris Elba and Regina King led an all-star cast of black talent in the rowdy western The Harder They Fall and Keanu Reeves fans can get a double dose of his ageless face in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Johnny Mnemonic. Plus, did you know Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes made a Christmas rom-com?! The future is bright for Netflix subscribers, so be sure to check back here often to make sure that special something you’re looking for hasn’t shifted. As always, titles are subject to change and availability!.