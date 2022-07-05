The Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Movie: 6 Things We Know About The Upcoming Shawn Mendes Film

In recent years, Hollywood has found success with live-action/CGI hybrid adaptations of classic books, TV shows, and other properties, with the two Paddington movies, Peter Rabbit, and Christopher Robin quickly coming to mind. That being said, it doesn’t look like that trend is going to be stopping anytime soon, especially with the upcoming theatrical release of the Lyle, Lyle Crocodile musical comedy.

The movie, which features award-winning singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes as the lovable singing reptile who opens the hearts of a family who recently moved to New York, looks to be one of the most charming fall movies coming to theaters. But before you make plans to catch the classic children’s book character on the big screen, there are a few things you’ll want to know first, including its release date, cast, and so much more…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Opens Theatrically On October 7th

The Lyle, Lyle Crocodile movie is set to open in theaters on Friday, October 7, 2022, bringing what looks like a funny, charming, and heartfelt story to families around the world. Like so many other 2022 movie releases, though, the latest feature film from Sony Pictures has been moved around a few times over the past couple of years due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, either directly or indirectly.

In the past, the movie was slated to have a July 2022 release, but was later postponed to November 18 before once again being shifted to the October 7 release that was previously held by the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, per Collider.

(Image credit: Island Records; Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Live-Action/CGI Cast Includes Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, And Constance Wu

When the Lyle, Lyle Crocodile live-action/CGI hybrid movie opens in theaters, it will feature a cast that features some incredibly big names, Sony Pictures has announced. Starting off, there is pop star Shawn Mendes who provides the voice of the titular singing reptile. Joining him is Javier Bardem as Lyle’s owner Hector P. Valenti and Stranger Things Season 4 all-star Brett Gelman as the crocodile’s noisy and bitter neighbor Mr. Grumps. Also joining the cast are Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Winslow Fegley as the Primm family, who move into the house that is occupied by the fun-loving and singing crocodile.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Is A Musical Comedy Of A Family Whose Lives Are Changed After Meeting The Singing Reptile

Considering Shawn Mendes, who doesn’t have all that much acting experience under his belt, is providing the voice of the titular reptile, it should come as no surprise that Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is a musical comedy. This family-friendly affair will center on the Primm family, who discover that their new New York City home is also occupied by Lyle. Soon, the family learns to love Lyle and his antics, but that the same can’t be said for their neighbor, Mr. Grumps, and his cat.

Sony Pictures has announced that Lyle, Lyle Crocodile will feature original songs performed by Mendes and written by the team behind the musical numbers featured in The Greatest Showman, which should help get even more people interested in checking it out come October.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Movie Is Based On Bernard Waber’s Classic Children’s Book Of The Same Name

Like Paddington, Peter Rabbit, and Clifford the Big Red Dog, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is based on a beloved children’s book. The upcoming musical comedy is inspired by Bernard Waber’s 1965 illustrated book of the same name (which was actually the second installment in the chronicle of the reptile’s life).

It appears that multiple elements of the classic book will carry over into the new movie, including the Primms trying to protect Lyle from the angry Mr. Grumps, who in the book has the friendly reptile locked up in the zoo after pestering his cat. However, it remains to be seen if the movie version of the friendly croc will end up being locked away. If that does end up happening, then we’re in for some great antics from the characters trying to free him.

It also remains to be seen if the movie will draw any inspiration from the 1987 HBO animated film called Lyle, Lyle Crocodile: The Musical. If you want to check out that version of the story, you can do so by clicking the link below (but only if you have an HBO Max subscription).

Stream Lyle, Lyle Crocodile: The Musical on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Sony PIctures Releasing)

Filmmaking Duo Will Speck And Josh Gordon Directed Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Bringing the story of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile to life is the filmmaking duo of Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who first made a name for themselves as the directors of the Academy Award-nominated 1997 short film Culture starring Philip Seymour Hoffman. Over the years, the pair has gone on to direct comedies like Blades of Glory, The Switch, The Power Inside, and Office Christmas Party. Speck and Gordon also developed, wrote, and directed the short-lived 2007 sitcom, Cavemen, which was based on the famous GEICO ad campaign featuring cavemen in modern times. Recently, they worked on the Hulu Marvel Comics adult animation series, Hit-Monkey.

When the hiring of Speck and Gordon was revealed in May 2021, ComicBook.com also reported that William Davies, the writer behind Twins, How to Train Your Dragon, and Puss in Boots, had been tapped to pen the film’s script

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Trailer Is Full Of Heart, Humor, And Singing Reptiles

In June 2022, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, and it does not disappoint. Clocking in at a little over two minutes in length, the trailer is full of heart, humor, and a singing and dancing reptile. All of the major characters (including Mr. Grumps and his pet cat, Loretta) are given time to shine, though much of the time is spent establishing what looks to be a strong bond shared by Lyle and Josh Primm (Winslow Fegley). Check it out for yourself:

Hopefully, this answers any questions about Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and makes you even more excited for the upcoming family-friendly musical comedy, which seems like it will be a great addition to this year's new movies.