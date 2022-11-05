How Millie Bobby Brown Wanted Enola Holmes To Evolve For The Netflix Sequel

Just a couple years after Enola Holmes became a streaming hit, Millie Bobby Brown is back as star and producer of the sequel, Enola Holmes 2. With the teen sister of Sherlock Holmes back for another mystery to solve in the new Netflix release , the Stranger Things actress spoke to what was important for her when it came to the titular character's evolution in the new film

During CinemaBlend’s own interviews with the Enola Holmes 2 cast , Millie Bobby Brown shared with Sean O’Connell how the sequel builds on her character of Enola Holmes, who is based the same sleuth who appears in Nancy Springer YA novels. As she explained, there was one specific thing that she wanted to zero in on for the protagonist. In her words:

I wanted to indulge a bit more in her career, her path. I really wanted to focus on her being a detective this time, and we could actually kind of get into the nitty gritty of the case, which I think is really important as well. So we got to do it this time.

In Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown’s young detective starts her own agency after proving herself to be quite clever during the events of the first movie. While she starts off feeling like she’s living in the shadow of her brother, Henry Cavill’s version of Sherlock Holmes , she soon stumbles upon a case involving a missing young girl. And in time, Enola begins to uncover secrets about the situation on her own.

With that in mind, Brown certainly got her wish and then some for the follow-up. It's also worth mentioning that this time around, the mystery is even more complex. Rather than being another straight adaptation of Nancy Springer's series of books, this film is a completely new story based on the matchgirls’ strike of 1888, an industrial action committed by teens and women at a London match factory, and the missing girl, Sarah Chapman, references a real labour activist.

The new movie has been welcomed with a positive reception from critics and audiences alike as it has arrived on streaming. CinemaBlend’s Enola Holmes 2 review awarded the movie a 4 out of 5 stars, saying it “outshines the original,” thanks to its performances and great story. The feature provides Henry's Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes with a key role, which comes amid his being reinstated as DC’s Superman . Also in the cast are Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Holmes family matriarch Eudoria, and Louis Partridge, who portrays Lord Viscount Tewkesbury -- Enola’s budding love interest.

Millie Bobby Brown also told CinemaBlend that she feels “so happy” and “proud” when she sees young kids come up to her to tell her they love the Enola movies. In the interview, Brown further shared that when she’s breaking the fourth wall as her character, she’s thinking about her mother because of the tone of voice she uses for those sequences. Brown has crafted an interesting take on this character, and it's exciting to see how she's still changing. Let's hope Enola gets to grow even more in a third installment.