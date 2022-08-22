Henry Cavill Teases What Lies Ahead For His Sherlock Holmes In Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, And I’m A Bit Worried

The long awaited Enola Holmes 2 will be released on Netflix on November 4th 2022, and Henry Cavill is already offering fans a sneak peak of what’s in store for his character, Sherlock Holmes, in the new film. And I have to admit, I'm pretty worried about Sherlock.

In speaking to People Magazine, the Man of Steel actor teased that we may see Sherlock at a low point at the beginning of this film, and he may have to rely on his sister to help him back on his feet. He revealed:

In this film, we find a Sherlock that has started to fall apart. He has found a challenge that has proven the better of him, and it is leading him towards a slippery slope — a slope that only Enola has the capacity to pull him back from

Looks like Sherlock Holmes may be off his game, but if the previous film is any indication, his clever sister can definitely lift him out of his slump. The film will follow Millie Bobby Brown's Enola, who is now a detective-for-hire, solving a new dangerous mystery with the help of her friends. It sounds like Sherlock is going to need all the help he can get. I can’t wait for this brother/sister relationship to be explored further in another story filled with adventure. I am especially looking forward to the return of Henry Cavill’s incredible Sherlock Holmes hair, in whatever state it may be in. Will his hair fall apart as Sherlock does? I guess I will have to wait until November for the answer.

This news comes soon after Netflix finally released images from the new film. Henry Cavill will star alongside Milly Bobby Brown, who is reprising her role as the title character. Enola Holmes 2 started the development process back in May of 2021, shortly after the success of Enola Holmes on Netflix. Along with Cavill and Brown, Helena Bonham-Carter and Louis Partridge from the original film will be returning to star in the sequel, along with Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Wonder Woman’s David Thewlis also joining the cast.

The original film received mostly positive reviews, with many crediting Cavill and Brown’s charismatic performances and chemistry. In the same interview with People, Enola Holmes 2 director Harry Bradbeer confirmed their sibling chemistry was just as great off-screen as it is on-screen. He says:

They teased each other and just picked up on each other's little foibles. Millie was always joshing, very gently, Henry, and I think he loved it.

This is honestly too adorable, and I hope we can continue seeing these two on screen together as much as possible.

For those who want to rewatch Enola Holmes in anticipation for the sequel's release, the film is currently streaming exclusively for Netflix subscribers. Also, check out our 2022 Netflix movie schedule to see what other films are coming to the platform later this year.