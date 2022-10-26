Netflix New Releases: Enola Holmes 2, Key And Peele, The Crown Season 5, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming November 2022

It might be scary to think about, but 2022 is almost over. One moment Netflix is unveiling its huge entertainment lineup for the year, and the next Enola Holmes 2 is making its debut on the platform. November 2022 is a pretty fantastic month to have a Netflix Subscription though, as movies such as the Millie Bobby Brown sequel join returning TV favorites like the fifth season of The Crown.

As if that wasn’t a big enough deal, part 1 of the final season of Manifest will finally arrive at its final destination in the Netflix library.The future looks bright, but as always, you might want to take a quick look back at Netflix’s October 2022 new releases . It may just contain something you forgot to put on your watchlist and there’s still time to get some Halloween thrills into your life.

Otherwise, it’s time to take our monthly slight step into the future. Let's see what November 2022 holds in store for Netflix viewers.

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of November 1: Enola Holmes 2, Manifest Season 4 Part 1, Key & Peele Seasons 1-3, And More

Another adventure of mystery and sibling shenanigans sees Enola Holmes 2 reteaming Millie Bobby Brown’s young firecracker detective with her older brother Sherlock yet again. Judging by Henry Cavill’s face in the trailer , the elder Holmes looks absolutely thrilled to be apart of such events.

Also, the end is almost here, as Manifest Season 4 premieres Part 1 of its final flight this very week. Will this finale answer the prayers of its vocal fanbase? Time, and the arrival of Season 4, Part 2, can only tell.

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/1/22

The Takeover - NETFLIX FILM - 11/1/22

Attack on Finland - 11/1/22

The Bad Guys - 11/1/22

The Bodyguard - 11/1/22

Dennis the Menace - 11/1/22

Dolphin Tale - 11/1/22

Key & Peele: Season 1 - 11/1/22

Key & Peele: Season 2 - 11/1/22

Key & Peele: Season 3 - 11/1/22

The Legend of Zorro - 11/1/22

The Little Rascals - 11/1/22

The Little Rascals Save the Day - 11/1/22

Man on a Ledge - 11/1/22

The Mask of Zorro - 11/1/22

Mile 22 - 11/1/22

Moneyball - 11/1/22

Notting Hill - 11/1/22

Oblivion - 11/1/22

The Pink Panther - 11/1/22

The Pink Panther 2 - 11/1/22

Still Alice - 11/1/22

Think Like a Man - 11/1/22

Top Gear: Season 31 - 11/1/22

Training Day - 11/1/22

Up in the Air - 11/1/22

The Final Score - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/2/22

Young Royals: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/2/22

Killer Sally - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/2/22

Blockbuster - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/3/22

The Dragon Prince: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/3/22

Panayotis Pascot: Almost - NETFLIX COMEDY - 11/3/22

Buying Beverly Hills - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/4/22

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman - NETFLIX FILM - 11/4/22

Enola Holmes 2 - NETFLIX FILM - 11/4/22

The Fabulous - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/4/22

Lookism - NETFLIX ANIME - 11/4/22

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/4/22

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/5/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of November 6: Falling For Christmas, The Crown: Season 5, And More

Two of the biggest draws on this particular platform come out to play in the second week of November. You holiday romance buffs will get to see Lindsay Lohan’s big return to acting , thanks to the Christmas rom-com Falling For Christmas.

The movie sees Lohan playing a woman who loses her memory, but falls for a rugged hotelier around the holidays. If that’s not your speed, no worries, as The Crown: Season 5 introduces Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, highlighting another chapter of royal woes and successes.

Captain Phillips - 11/6/22

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/7/22

Behind Every Star - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/8/22

The Claus Family 2 - NETFLIX FILM - 11/8/22

Minions & More Volume 2 - 11/8/22

Neal Brennan: Blocks - NETFLIX COMEDY - 11/8/22

Triviaverse - NETFLIX SPECIAL - 11/8/22

Angels & Demons - 11/9/22

The Crown: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/9/22

FIFA Uncovered - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/9/22

The Railway Man - 11/9/22

The Soccer Football Movie - NETFLIX FILM - 11/9/22

Falling for Christmas - NETFLIX FILM - 11/10/22

Lost Bullet 2 - NETFLIX FILM - 11/10/22

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/10/22

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/10/22

Warrior Nun: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/10/22

Ancient Apocalypse - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/11/22

Capturing the Killer Nurse - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/11/22

Don't Leave - NETFLIX FILM - 11/11/22

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/11/22

Goosebumps - 11/11/22

Is That Black Enough for You?!? - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/11/22

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 - 11/11/22

Monica, O My Darling - NETFLIX FILM - 11/11/22

My Father's Dragon - NETFLIX FILM - 11/11/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of November 13: Slumberland, Dead To Me: Season 3, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? And More

The third week of Netflix’s November lineup could be its most wild. Fans of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s Dead To Me will both be pleased and saddened to see the third and final season arriving in the middle of the month, and who could blame them?

Also, if you want to see Jason Momoa giving off Beetlejuice vibes , the family adventure film Slumberland has just that concept to look forward to. Last, but not least, if you ever wanted the inside story about that time a kid tried to claim a Harrier Jet from a soft drink promotion, then Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? definitely has you covered.

Stutz - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/14/22

Teletubbies - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/14/22

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy - NETFLIX COMEDY - 11/15/22

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police - NETFLIX COMEDY - 11/15/22

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/15/22

Run for the Money - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/15/22

In Her Hands - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/16/22

The Lost Lotteries - NETFLIX FILM - 11/16/22

Mind Your Manners - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/16/22

Off Track - NETFLIX FILM - 11/16/22

Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/16/22

The Wonder - NETFLIX FILM - 11/16/22

1899 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/17/22

Bantú Mama - 11/17/22

Christmas with You - NETFLIX FILM - 11/17/22

Dead to Me: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/17/22

I Am Vanessa Guillen - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/17/22

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/17/22

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/18/22

Elite: Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/18/22

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/18/22

Inside Job: Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/18/22

Reign Supreme - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/18/22

Slumberland - NETFLIX FILM - 11/18/22

Somebody - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/18/22

The Violence Action - NETFLIX FILM - 11/18/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of November 20: Wednesday, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, The Boxtrolls, And More

While it’s admittedly a bit weird that Tim Burton’s Wednesday series isn’t debuting in October, the Jenna Ortega-led take on The Addams Family still looks as weird and funny as one would hope. Not to mention, since one could argue that the legendary Addams Family Values technically counts as a Thanksgiving movie, the debut of this show during that very holiday couldn’t be more fitting.

Meanwhile, if you’re preparing yourself to say goodbye to Trevor Noah’s Daily Show tenure, you’re in luck. His latest standup special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, will be coming online this same week. It should also be noted that while Netflix subscribers can’t stream Glass Onion: a Knives Out mystery on this week of the calendar, the film’s limited theatrical run starts does debut on November 23rd.

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/21/22

StoryBots: Answer Time - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/21/22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 - 11/22/22

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would - NETFLIX COMEDY - 11/22/22

The Boxtrolls - 11/23/22

Blood, Sex & Royalty - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/23/22

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm - NETFLIX FILM - 11/23/22

Lesson Plan - NETFLIX FILM - 11/23/22

The Swimmers - NETFLIX FILM - 11/23/22

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/23/22

The Unbroken Voice - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/23/22

Wednesday - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/23/22

Who's a Good Boy? - NETFLIX FILM - 11/23/22

First Love - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/24/22

The Noel Diary - NETFLIX FILM - 11/24/22

Southpaw - 11/24/22

The Vanishing - 11/24/22

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor - 11/24/22

Blood & Water: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/25/22

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/25/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of November 27 & TBD

Here’s what’s on the docket for the closing of November’s Netflix lineup. Keep in mind, The Last Dolphin King is the only title that doesn’t have a date for debuting just yet.

The Action Pack Saves Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/28/22

The Creature Cases: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 11/29/22

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/29/22

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic - NETFLIX COMEDY - 11/29/22

A Man of Action - NETFLIX FILM - 11/30/22

My Name Is Vendetta - NETFLIX FILM - 11/30/22

The Lost Patient - NETFLIX FILM - 11/30/22

Snack VS. Chef - NETFLIX SERIES - 11/30/22

Take Your Pills: Xanax - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 11/30/22

The Last Dolphin King - TBD