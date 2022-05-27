How Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein Now Feels About The Clone Wars Finale And Ahsoka Tano's Legacy
Ashley Eckstein opened up about the Star Wars: The Clone Wars finale.
The Star Wars galaxy continues to expand further and further with the Disney+ TV shows, and Obi-Wan Kenobi has officially become the latest chapter in the saga. It was the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series that really established that stories set in the galaxy far, far away can work on the small screen, however, and the Disney streaming platform finally gave fans the final season that they were waiting for back in 2020. Speaking with CinemaBlend two years later, Ahsoka Tano voice actress and Star Wars Mindful Matters host Ashley Eckstein has looked back at the Clone Wars finale and legacy.
Ashley Eckstein has been active within Star Wars even beyond her voice work, and overcame some fears for the Mindful Matters project that debuted on Star Wars Day 2022. That said, hers is the voice of one of the most iconic characters from Star Wars TV, and she helped bring The Clone Wars to a dramatic close with a finale arc involving the Siege of Mandalore, an epic duel between Ahsoka and Maul, and how Ahsoka and Rex escaped Order 66.
More than two years after the end of The Clone Wars, Eckstein has shared with CinemaBlend how she currently feels about the finale:
The deliberate timing of The Clone Wars’ seventh and final season meant that the finale released on Star Wars Day in 2020, but the coincidental timing meant that the final season of Clone Wars was releasing in early months of the COVID pandemic lockdown. The finale wasn’t an altogether happy ending, as it took place after Order 66 with Ahsoka on the run and the Empire in control, but it ended on a sense of hope for the future. Plus, any fans who had watched Star Wars Rebels already had an idea of what was in store for Rex and Ahsoka in the Star Wars timeline, so it wasn’t the end of their story even if it was the end of The Clone Wars. Ashley Eckstein continued:
The final season of The Clone Wars was a long time coming, as the series was originally cancelled on Cartoon Network after five seasons in 2013, with a sixth season releasing on Netflix in 2014. It took more than six years and another platform change before the show got its deserved ending on Disney+, with what Ashley Eckstein deems “perfect timing.” The finale to the show that really started Star Wars on TV wasn’t Eckstein’s only project that was a long time coming either, as she shared about the new Mindful Matters project:
Star Wars Mindful Matters is a series of shorts hosted and written by Ashley Eckstein, with the goal of guiding viewers in mindful exercises. The shorts have been releasing throughout the month of May on StarWarsKids.com as well as the Star Wars Kids YouTube account, starting with the first episode on – when else? – May the 4th. Eckstein has become a key part of Star Wars over the years since her debut as Ahsoka Tano back in 2008.
On the heels of Hayden Christensen revealing that he watched The Clone Wars and Rebels ahead of reprising his prequel trilogy role as Darth Vader for Obi-Wan Kenobi, I asked Eckstein about her sense of pride that the animated shows featuring Ahsoka have had such an impact on the galaxy far, far away with such a strong legacy, and she shared:
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker delivered a surprise cameo from Ahsoka Tano (as well as a number of other Jedi characters), which led some to speculate that she had died off-screen, but it was definitely a treat for Clone Wars and Rebels fans to get to see such an important animated character included in the Skywalker saga on the big screen. After all these years, Ashley Eckstein only had good things to say about voicing Ahsoka Tano and the Clone Wars finale.
Of course, Ahsoka will return to television in 2023, but not in animation. Rosario Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka series is expected to debut for Disney+ subscribers next year. In the meantime, you can find plenty of Ahsoka content – including the full run and finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars – streaming on Disney+ now.
