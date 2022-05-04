The Clone Wars' Ashley Eckstein Reveals Her Next Star Wars Project And How She Overcame 'Fears' For It
By Laura Hurley published
Celebrate Star Wars Day with a new project from Ashley Eckstein!
Star Wars Day has come again, and The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels actress Ashley Eckstein has some news worth celebrating this May the 4th. She has a new project coming to fans of the galaxy far, far away, and it's unlike anything else existing in the franchise. Star Wars Mindful Matters has officially launched as a new series that has been in the works for many years, and is hosted by the Star Wars fan-favorite. She opened up to CinemaBlend about the project, and how she overcame some fears to make it happen.
Star Wars Mindful Matters is a series of shorts that can bring out the inner Jedi in any Star Wars fans, even without existing a long time ago in that galaxy far, far away. Ashley Eckstein – who also founded the Her Universe company that puts on a popular fashion show each year – partnered with Lucasfilm and Citrone 33 for the project that guides viewers in mindful exercises. When I spoke with Eckstein for Star Wars Day 2022, she opened up about the appeal of Mindful Matters for franchise fans, and just how long she has been working on it:
Ashley Eckstein has been part of Star Wars going back to 2008, when she debuted her now-iconic character of Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars film and then continued into the Clone Wars TV show. Ahsoka's journey has been long and complex (and still not over), but fans can appreciate some of the same principles of her Jedi training by focusing on mindfulness, meditation, and grounding in the present. The actress and Mindful Matters host continued, sharing that the series combines Star Wars with clinically-based exercises:
The series is very much based in Star Wars, but the practices that Mindful Matters presents are also clinically-based in a way that can combine the Jedi teachings that fans love with the kinds of good habits that are helpful in real life. Episodes will release throughout the month of May on StarWarsKids.com (and the first two videos are already available to celebrate May the 4th), but Ashley Eckstein explained that the project isn't just meant for children:
Star Wars wouldn't have become the cultural phenomenon that it is if it only catered to one age demographic, and Eckstein has plenty of experience in projects that may seem aimed at children but can be enjoyed by adults as well. The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels originally aired on Cartoon Network and Disney XD, respectively (and are now available streaming with a Disney+ subscription), but kids definitely weren't the only ones tuning in. Plus, Mindful Matters is finally debuting after some unavoidable delays, and Eckstein shared why now is actually the ideal time for the release:
Much of the entertainment industry was shut down due to the pandemic, starting back in early 2020. After everything that has happened over the time since, learning some new practices for mindfulness can only be a good thing, for adults and for children. Mindful Matters is a completely new undertaking for Star Wars, as well as for Ashley Eckstein.
This was not only a passion project for her for years, but she also wrote the episodes. After becoming a Star Wars fan favorite for her voice acting work as Ahsoka, she shared what it was like to approach writing a project for the franchise, and it involved overcoming some fears. She said:
Ashley Eckstein overcame her own "panic moment" and fears about writing this project, and now viewers can check out the finished product for themselves. She wrote as well as hosts the shorts, and it turns out that doing so helped her to channel to spirit of Ahsoka Tano. She elaborated:
Eckstein previously opened up about the importance of Ahsoka representing hope in the final season of The Clone Wars (when things were looking pretty hopeless for the heroes); now, she can bring some of Ahsoka's best qualities to Star Wars with a different way of helping people.
You can find the first two episodes of Star Wars Mindful Matters streaming on StarWarsKids.com now, with more videos on the way later in May. There are also plenty of ways to experience the highs and lows of the galaxy far, far away with Disney+, with The Clone Wars and Rebels featuring Ashley Eckstein both available streaming.
You can also find fellow animated series The Bad Batch and Star Wars Resistance, as well as the live-action Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. Plus, all eleven films can be found streaming as well, so there are plenty of ways to celebrate Star Wars on May the 4th and beyond! The days are counting down until the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi to revisit the era between Revenge of the Sith and Rebels.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.