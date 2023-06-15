How Stars On Mars' Tallulah Willis Felt About Co-Stars Implying She Was A 'Space Cadet'

Stars On Mars sent home another celebrity in its latest episode, but viewers might've been surprised by who took the trip back to Earth. Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz miraculously evaded elimination, but Tallulah Willis wasn't so lucky. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took the fall after the other team members felt her lack of strong leadership was the reason this happened. In fact, some of the comments made by her fellow celebs felt a little harsh, in terms of her being aloof or spacey, but how did Willis think about that?

Following her elimination episode, CinemaBlend spoke to Tallulah Willis about her experienes, as well as about some of the ways co-stars like comedian Natasha Leggero talked about her and criticized her leadership. Willis was portrayed as being a little loopy and too positive, which is thought to have impacted her effectiveness as a team leader. When I asked Willis if any of that offended her to hear, she said the following:

Oh my gosh, no. I am a space cadet, which is perfect for being on Mars. I took it as being like a very sweet, little, tender, spacey butterfly lover. And that could not be more the truth. I will say that I am grounded when I need to be. But what I interpreted–what I chose to interpret from all of that is that I really lead with my heart, and wherever that goes, I follow it. And it hasn't led me astray yet.

Thankfully, Tallulah Willis took any such criticisms in stride, and was about as unfazed by it as Christopher Mintz-Plasse was by Marshawn Lynch calling him McLovin. Unfortunately, she still ended up taking the blame for the failed water mission, and was voted off of Stars On Mars.

As for whether or not she felt her dismissal was justified, Tallulah Willis had some thoughts. The actress shared her thoughts on how she felt she performed as Mission Leader, acknowledging some of the issues that came with her taking charge during the water resupply objective:

I'm really proud of the person that I am and the fact that I gravitate towards kindness and connection and boosting people up as my way of leadership and support. I would say I have some area areas to work on in terms of receiving feedback [and] giving feedback. It's still really hard for me to give um constructive criticism to anyone. And, and I think that in itself is probably, you know, probably hinders a leader. You need someone who can really drive the ship. I really just, they were, everyone was my friend, and I just wanted everyone to feel good and, you know, it, it sounds hokey, I guess. And I'm an Aquarius. There is a part of me that wants to go running with the butterflies and is why I want to feel good, especially in a group environment. I'm very sensitive to the community's energy. And so, if there's turbulence or there's [an] issue I feel like I really feel it. And so. I think that. as a leader, why there could have been challenges is because if there were issues or disconnect, I could have gotten very distracted and focused on that versus what we needed to do.

Tallulah Willis acknowledged that when it comes to coming down on people, even in a way that isn't so negative, she struggles with that. Perhaps if she'd had a firmer tone with the red-haired Ariel Winter and Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz, he would've been able to connect the pipes when they collapsed much sooner, and she would've had the correct barrel count that ultimately led to the failed mission. Had Willis just firmly told them to do the assigned jobs they were given, she may not have been Stars On Mars' latest elimination.

Fox's Stars On Mars: Three Celebrity Cast Members Who Already Make This Odd Series Worth Watching (Image credit: Fox) These three make it really fun.

Of course, we can never know, as Tallulah Willis confirmed to CinemaBlend that Stars On Mars featured several elements that could have played into her elimination. She was not prepared for the physical challenges, and as such, made sure she spent time on the communication side of things. Ultimately, it led to her elimination, but perhaps if she had been part of the water retrieval mission, that might've happened anyway. Ultimately, she was happy both to have participated and to have been part of one of the weirdest shows on the 2023 TV schedule.

Stars On Mars airs on Fox on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to tune in as the remaining celebrities push themselves to the limit, all while host William Shatner continues to troll them via video messaging. I'm invested in seeing who will be the next celebrity to leave, and if we'll end up with a house filled up with only former athletes.