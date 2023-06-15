How Stars On Mars' Tallulah Willis Felt About Co-Stars Implying She Was A 'Space Cadet'
The actress had thoughts about the spacey comments.
Stars On Mars sent home another celebrity in its latest episode, but viewers might've been surprised by who took the trip back to Earth. Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz miraculously evaded elimination, but Tallulah Willis wasn't so lucky. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took the fall after the other team members felt her lack of strong leadership was the reason this happened. In fact, some of the comments made by her fellow celebs felt a little harsh, in terms of her being aloof or spacey, but how did Willis think about that?
Following her elimination episode, CinemaBlend spoke to Tallulah Willis about her experienes, as well as about some of the ways co-stars like comedian Natasha Leggero talked about her and criticized her leadership. Willis was portrayed as being a little loopy and too positive, which is thought to have impacted her effectiveness as a team leader. When I asked Willis if any of that offended her to hear, she said the following:
Thankfully, Tallulah Willis took any such criticisms in stride, and was about as unfazed by it as Christopher Mintz-Plasse was by Marshawn Lynch calling him McLovin. Unfortunately, she still ended up taking the blame for the failed water mission, and was voted off of Stars On Mars.
As for whether or not she felt her dismissal was justified, Tallulah Willis had some thoughts. The actress shared her thoughts on how she felt she performed as Mission Leader, acknowledging some of the issues that came with her taking charge during the water resupply objective:
Tallulah Willis acknowledged that when it comes to coming down on people, even in a way that isn't so negative, she struggles with that. Perhaps if she'd had a firmer tone with the red-haired Ariel Winter and Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz, he would've been able to connect the pipes when they collapsed much sooner, and she would've had the correct barrel count that ultimately led to the failed mission. Had Willis just firmly told them to do the assigned jobs they were given, she may not have been Stars On Mars' latest elimination.
Of course, we can never know, as Tallulah Willis confirmed to CinemaBlend that Stars On Mars featured several elements that could have played into her elimination. She was not prepared for the physical challenges, and as such, made sure she spent time on the communication side of things. Ultimately, it led to her elimination, but perhaps if she had been part of the water retrieval mission, that might've happened anyway. Ultimately, she was happy both to have participated and to have been part of one of the weirdest shows on the 2023 TV schedule.
Stars On Mars airs on Fox on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to tune in as the remaining celebrities push themselves to the limit, all while host William Shatner continues to troll them via video messaging. I'm invested in seeing who will be the next celebrity to leave, and if we'll end up with a house filled up with only former athletes.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
