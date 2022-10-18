Madame Web’s Isabela Merced Uses An Unexpected Word To Describe Her Upcoming Debut In Sony’s Spider-Verse

Following all three big-screen Spider-Man actors coming together for Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, how the heck does the Spider-Verse go from here? One way that’s going to happen is through the introduction of a few lady spider-heroes in the upcoming movie, Madame Web, set to star Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced. When we spoke to Merced recently, the Dora the Explorer actress had an intriguing response to joining the Spider-Verse.

CinemaBlend spoke to Isabela Merced and Kyle Allen, who play Juliet and Romeo in a comedic Shakespearean spin called Rosaline . When I asked Merced about her upcoming turn in the Spider-Verse, here’s what she said:

I am excited. Very excited. I like the Spider-Verse. I just discovered the Miles Morales game, on the PS4, so that's very fun. I hope there's a Madame Web game too. I'm very, very excited to see this universe kind of play out, as one might say, suspiciously.

Of course Isabela Merced is sworn to secrecy by Marvel now that she’s in the Madame Web cast . With that in mind, she diverted a bit to talking about the Playstation game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales before using an unexpected word to describe her role: “suspiciously.” What does that supposed to mean?

Madame Web is currently in the middle of its production, having started shooting in Boston in July. The film recently moved to New York City to continue shooting where the cast has been spotted together. At this time, we don’t know who Isabela Merced is playing in the Spider-Verse, but it is rumored that she’ll play Anya Corazon , who becomes a Latina version of Spider-Girl in the comics.

While the Marvel character of Madame Web is classically an old woman, who is a wheelchair user who is blind, yet has psychic abilities. Dakota Johnson is set to play a younger version of Madame Web and it’s also rumored that Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney will play Julia Carpenter, who becomes Madame Web after her. Adam Scott, who is also among the cast, is rumored to be playing Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, when he was younger.

We certainly have a lot more questions about Madame Web, which is not coming to theaters until February 16, 2024, but for now Isabela Merced’s words to CinemaBlend only peaks our interest more. The 21-year-old actress has been making a name for herself in Hollywood as of late by playing the live-action Dora the Explorer, starring with Jason Momoa in last year’s Sweet Girl along with recently being in the Father of the Bride remake.