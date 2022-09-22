Kaitlyn Dever’s Rosaline Trailer Offers A Raucous Spin On Romeo And Juliet

The stories of William Shakespeare have been passed down for hundred of years, with one of the most popular titles being Romeo and Juliet. That story has been adapted for film in a variety of ways, but we're getting a fun new take on it with the upcoming Hulu romantic-comedy Rosaline. Starring actress Kaitlyn Dever, the first trailer for Rosaline offers a raucous modern take on that Shakespeare classic.

As you can see in the trailer above, Rosaline (opens in new tab) features Kaitlyn Dever in the title role. She's an unseen character in Romeo and Juliet, and his Juliet's cousin and Romeo's ex. And the upcoming rom-com will follow her perspective throughout the events of The Bard's most iconic work. Although it'll be done with modern dialogue rather than iambic pentameter.

This trailer for Rosaline (which has been in the works for years) opens on one of the most beloved scenes from Romeo and Juliet: the balcony scene. And while the young lovers kiss, we soon see that there's a witness: Kaitlyn Dever's character. And she's not happy about seeing her ex-boyfriend and cousin smooching at the Capulet place. What's a young maiden to do, besides meddle a bit?

(Image credit: Hulu)

From there we get to watch as the schemes and misadventures follow Rosaline as she attempt to intervene in the blossoming romance between the ill-fated Romeo and Juliet. Although given how we know the story ends, her sabotage was probably the best possibly outcome for Shakespeare's young lovers.

Set to the tune of "I Love It" by Icona Pop, Rosaline's trailer sets up the various characters at play, featuring some familiar faces. Minnie Driver will play The Nurse, who was Juliet's confidante in the play. Bradley Whitford also has a role as Friar Laurence, although he's noticeably missing from this first footage. Dora and the Lost City of Gold's Isabela Mercod is featured as Juliet, and will seemingly share a ton of scenes with Dever throughout the rom-com's runtime. Although there are some hoping to see the Last Man Standing actress join the MCU in the future.

As previously mentioned, it's immediately noticeable that the characters of Rosaline are using contemporary dialogue, despite the upcoming movie being a period piece. This is a choice that's been done before, resulting in some criticism for Dakota Johnson's recent Netflix movie Persuasion. We'll just have to wait and see if the public responds to the same way to Kaitlyn Dever's latest romantic role, which follows her starring role in Dear Evan Hansen.

The story of Romeo and Juliet has been adapted for film a number of time throughout the years, in both film and TV. Perhaps the most notable are the 1968 movie by Franco Zeffirelli and Baz Luhrmann's hugely successful 1996 flick starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. A 2017 ABC series Still Star-Crossed picked up immediately after the events of Shakespeare's play, and starred Lashana Lynch as Rosaline Capulet.

Rosaline is expected to arrive on Hulu October 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.