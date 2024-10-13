I Desperately Want Kayce To Be Involved In Beth And Jamie’s Stories On Yellowstone, And Luke Grimes Told Me How That’s Going To Happen In Season 5B

Don’t get me wrong, I love Yellowstone. However, I have a bone to pick with Kayce’s , Beth’s and Jamie’s stories, because the siblings don’t share nearly enough screen time. However, that’s all about to change when the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season air. Now, Luke Grimes is opening up about finally getting more scenes with Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley.

In the lead-up to Yellowstone’s Season 5B premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , Luke Grimes, told EW that he was excited to have “a lot more interaction between Kayce and Beth.” While Beth and Jamie’s stories have always been intertwined, they don’t interact with Kayce much. Speaking about this during an interview with CinemaBlend about Luke Grimes X Carhartt's Made in Montana, the actor behind Kayce told me a bit more about what’s to come with the Dutton siblings, explaining:

I feel like we've all been in our own little worlds for the past few years, you know? I hadn't worked with Wes in a while. Where, at the very beginning, we had a lot of stuff together. And I think it was sort of, you know, designed that way so that when we all do come together there's another dynamic to it.

As we all know by now, Kevin Costner will not be back as John Dutton , and it seems like the stage is set for his kids to battle it out over who gets to succeed him. The last episode of Season 5A saw Jamie and Beth’s feud reach a breaking point as they both basically declared war on each other. Now, I’m wondering how Kayce will become a part of that big fight.

While Jamie and Beth have been dealing with the business side of the ranch, Market Equities trying to take the ranch and John being governor of Montana, Kayce has been doing his own thing trying to figure out how to balance the ranch with his own little family. As Grimes told me, that journey his character has been on will serve a purpose as he comes back together with his brother and sister this season, and I can’t wait to see it.

Addressing what’s to come and how Kevin Costner’s exit might impact the arcs for Kayce, Jamie and Beth, the actor told me:

And you're sort of seeing like can and these siblings, you know, in the face of adversity and without a certain paternal figure, are they able to do this on their own? So we all have to sort of join many forces [and] come together. I mean, clearly, there's the stuff going on with Jamie and Beth that Kayce is sort of unaware of, but becomes a lot more aware of in this final season. So yeah, I think it's just exciting to see all those energies sort of collide and finally come together.

Personally, I can’t wait to see how John Dutton being out of the picture forces Kayce, Beth and Jamie to either work together or work against each other. For a long time, the only way Kayce was connected to them was because they all had close individual relationships with their father. However, there was always a polarizing degree of separation between them.

Carhartt x Luke Grimes | Made in Montana - YouTube Watch On

In season 5B though, that won’t be the case, and I’m so excited about it!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors