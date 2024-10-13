I Desperately Want Kayce To Be Involved In Beth And Jamie’s Stories On Yellowstone, And Luke Grimes Told Me How That’s Going To Happen In Season 5B
Let's get all the siblings in the same scenes!
Don’t get me wrong, I love Yellowstone. However, I have a bone to pick with Kayce’s, Beth’s and Jamie’s stories, because the siblings don’t share nearly enough screen time. However, that’s all about to change when the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season air. Now, Luke Grimes is opening up about finally getting more scenes with Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley.
In the lead-up to Yellowstone’s Season 5B premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, Luke Grimes, told EW that he was excited to have “a lot more interaction between Kayce and Beth.” While Beth and Jamie’s stories have always been intertwined, they don’t interact with Kayce much. Speaking about this during an interview with CinemaBlend about Luke Grimes X Carhartt's Made in Montana, the actor behind Kayce told me a bit more about what’s to come with the Dutton siblings, explaining:
As we all know by now, Kevin Costner will not be back as John Dutton, and it seems like the stage is set for his kids to battle it out over who gets to succeed him. The last episode of Season 5A saw Jamie and Beth’s feud reach a breaking point as they both basically declared war on each other. Now, I’m wondering how Kayce will become a part of that big fight.
While Jamie and Beth have been dealing with the business side of the ranch, Market Equities trying to take the ranch and John being governor of Montana, Kayce has been doing his own thing trying to figure out how to balance the ranch with his own little family. As Grimes told me, that journey his character has been on will serve a purpose as he comes back together with his brother and sister this season, and I can’t wait to see it.
Addressing what’s to come and how Kevin Costner’s exit might impact the arcs for Kayce, Jamie and Beth, the actor told me:
Personally, I can’t wait to see how John Dutton being out of the picture forces Kayce, Beth and Jamie to either work together or work against each other. For a long time, the only way Kayce was connected to them was because they all had close individual relationships with their father. However, there was always a polarizing degree of separation between them.
In season 5B though, that won’t be the case, and I’m so excited about it!
To see how Kayce’s relationships with Beth and Jamie evolve, you can catch the premiere of Yellowstone on November 10 on the Paramount Network. While we wait for that, you can check out the short film Grimes made with Charhartt above. Also, to go back and see the evolution of Luke Grimes’ character as well as his relationships with the other Duttons, you can stream Taylor Sheridan’s Western with a Peacock subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.