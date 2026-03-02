Why Maggie Gyllenhaal Tried To ‘Separate’ Herself From Brother Jake Gyllenhaal Early In Their Careers

For much of her career, Maggie Gyllenhaal has gravitated toward complicated women. In her best films, from Secretary to The Deuce to her Oscar-nominated turn in the wonderful country music film Crazy Heart, and now as the writer-director of the ambitious 2026 calendar release The Bride!, she has built a body of work centered on women with interior lives that don’t fit neatly into boxes. But in a revealing new conversation, she turned that same introspection inward, revealing that early in their careers, she deliberately tried to stay ‘separate’ from her brother.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal reflected on everything from envy and artistic rage to what it meant to direct Jake for the first time in the upcoming The Bride!. And in doing so, she candidly addressed why she once felt the need to define herself separately from him, even though the two were never estranged. In her words:

In the past, I’ve had to be separate from my family, from my brother. Like, cool, I’ve got my own thing going. We both started so young. I think it was just a really honest, vulnerable, what’s underneath rage, reaching out. Just basically saying, I want to interact, and I know that this is a place where we can do it. I’m not asking him to do something that he can’t do. I’m making an offer, which is a generous thing to do.

Both siblings began acting as teenagers, but Jake’s rise to leading-man status happened quickly. While Maggie steadily built a respected and eclectic career of her own, she now acknowledges that the early years carried feelings she didn’t entirely recognize at the time.

One of those feelings was envy, an emotion she finds deeply compelling, both personally and artistically. It’s something she’s returned to repeatedly in her work and in her own self-examination. She explained:

In general, I am very interested in envy. I think there’s a reason it’s a seven deadly sin. I’m interested in it in terms of watching other people’s movies come out. Admiration versus envy. What creates it? I think it’s usually feeling starving, like you don’t have enough. I know Emerald Fennell, whose movie “Wuthering Heights” is about to come out, a little. I reached out to her, and I said: “How are you doing? How are you with all of this?” And just the act of reaching out to her — and she’s great — frees the competition up and you realize: No, no. We’re actually 100 percent on the same team.

In an industry fueled by comparison and quiet competition, those feelings can easily intensify. But with time and perspective, Gyllenhaal says she came to understand something she couldn’t fully grasp when she was younger: success isn’t finite. Reflecting on those early years, she added:

There absolutely is enough to go around. But I don’t think I knew that at first, when I was young and Jake was a movie star right away. I don’t think I was in touch with the envy, but it was there.

She described asking her brother as an emotional moment, a genuine invitation “with love.” And while she emphasized they were never estranged, she acknowledged that true closeness has grown more recently:

We’ve never been estranged, but we’ve never been as close as we are now. We’re finally, maybe in the last five years, more and more and more, even each day, really interacting, which is hard for people to do.

As the The Dark Knight actress developed her artistic voice, first as a performer drawn to provocative, boundary-pushing material, and now as a filmmaker unafraid to explore violence, rage and female power, she needed space to define herself outside the shadow of a famous last name.

Now, years later, that early distance appears to have made space for something deeper: a relationship built not on comparison, but on conscious connection. In fact, Jake has recently spoken openly about how much he admires his sister, even describing her as an “artistic north star” in his life, a sentiment that’s genuinely heartening to see.

Audiences will get to witness their collaboration firsthand when Maggie Gyllenhaal directs Jake Gyllenhaal for the first time in her upcoming horror film The Bride!, arriving in theaters on March 6, 2026.