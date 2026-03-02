Love Story’s Paul Anthony Kelly Responds To Fans Wanting Him As DCU’s Batman

The comic book genre is wildly popular, and showing no sign of slowing down. Folks who watched the DC movies in order have endless question about upcoming DC movies, especially since co-CEO James Gunn is crafting a new shared universe for theaters (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). One big question is what actor might be playing Batman, and now Love Story actor Paul Anthony Kelly has responded to calls for him to be Gotham's Protector.

The new series Love Story has been making a splash on FX (and streaming with a Hulu subscription), quickly making a household name out of Kelly. And as a result of his acting chops and handsome looks, he's become a popular choice by fans to be the next Bruce Wayne. During an interview with GQ the 37 year-old actor addressed that chatter, saying:

If that’s what they say, then who am I to say no? I mean, that would be a dream come true.

There you have it. It sounds like Kelly has seen the chatter online, and would be more than honored to get to play Batman on the big screen. Of course, there's no guarantee this will ever come to fruition; it's unclear when The Brave and The Bold will even begin casting and shooting. We'll just have to see if James Gunn ends up addressing this bit of fan casting.

The first slate of DC projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and Andy Muschietti's The Brave and The Bold is largely expected to be the first time we meet the shared universe's Batman. But it's unclear when filming will begin, with there being rumors it won't be until Matt Reeves' The Batman gets a full trilogy. But considering how popular the Dark Knight is, fans want to see him join the fun sooner rather than later.

Paul Anthony Kelly definitely has the looks to portray playboy Bruce Wayne in the DCU, and I have to assume that his bone structure would look great wearing Batman's cowl. But right now there's no clear indication as to when casting will begin, and how long it'll be until we finally see that new version of the Caped Crusader in the shared universe. Still, the actor's comments are sure to be encouraging for folks who want to see him land the role of a lifetime.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Batman is one of the most beloved comic book superheroes of all time, so he's been adapted countless times over the years. In addition to the various Batman movies, there's also been video games, animated shows, and more. So the pressure is on for James Gunn and company to find the right actor for the DCU.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Paul Anthony Kelly, he can be seen in new episodes of Love Story on FX.