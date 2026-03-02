What When Calls The Heart’s Brooke Shields Appreciated About Her ‘Emotional’ Return To The Show

Warning! Spoilers ahead for When Calls the Heart Season 13, Episode 9, “Lost and Found Again.”

When Calls the Heart’s 13th season seems like it was just filming, but is now nearly done on the 2026 TV schedule. The long-running Hallmark show is pulling out all the punches when it comes to the drama, romance, and emotions, though. Sunday’s episode had it all when Brooke Shields returned as Charlotte Thornton, and she revealed what she appreciated most about her return.

Shields first appeared as Charlotte Thornton, mother to Daniel Lissing’s late Jack Thornton, in two Season 3 episodes, and made her long-awaited return nearly 10 years later in January's Season 13 premiere. Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie, and Little Jack stayed with her at her boarding house while they got a handle on Little Jack’s diabetes.

The latest episode, “Lost and Found Again,” saw Charlotte returning to Hope Valley after her grandson lost Jack’s medal. Elizabeth, Nathan, and Allie conceived a “memory hunt” of sorts, going around the town and hearing stories about Jack so LJ could grow closer to the father he never knew. Nathan called Charlotte, who seemed more than happy to tell stories about her late son, sharing a letter he had written when he was just starting out in basic training. It was definitely an emotional episode, not only to watch, but to film, as Shields told TV Insider:

It was an emotional episode. It does a bit of a number on you, but it felt like there was a lot of closure. It felt like there was a fresh new beginning in certain areas, and it felt very respectful of the past. I thought that they kind of encapsulated it all together in very interesting ways.

Not only is this Charlotte’s first time in Hope Valley since her son’s death, but she’s also hearing some of these stories about her son for the first time. Whether it’s from a book that Allie made based on one of his cases or a story that LJ heard, some of which Elizabeth wasn’t even aware of. Being able to spend more time with her grandson under these kinds of circumstances was probably very healing for her.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has also been able to witness firsthand this new family that is forming. While she was able to spend time with Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie, and LJ in Cape Fullerton, it’s different spending time with them at their home. As Charlotte continues to grieve her son, she’s also looking towards the future and moving forward with the people she cares about:

I think Nathan is a reminder of her loss, and yet you’ve got little Jack, and he’s the unifying entity in all of this, but [he] must be dealt with care. I think she’s enough of a mom and a person to want Elizabeth to be happy and not make it about her and her loss. But it takes a bigger person, and I think both she and Elizabeth are those women, definitely. I think that’s what Elizabeth appreciates, and that’s what Charlotte has probably always seen in Elizabeth, and why she was so happy. I think there’s a kinship there of strength and how taking care of other people and being a bigger person and moving forward for Little Jack and for Elizabeth’s future.

It may have been hard to go to Hope Valley with Jack not there, but this visit was probably just what Charlotte needed for closure. It’s always emotional when Jack is brought up, especially since LJ is at that age where he’s getting curious about his dad, and Charlotte was the perfect person to bring on, no matter how emotional things got.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, Charlotte is sticking around for at least one more episode. The promo for next week’s episode sees Nathan finally wanting to propose, and he’s going to go to Charlotte for help with one more blessing, so the emotions will only continue, and there’s no telling what will happen.