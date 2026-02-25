Will Scott Be Responsible For George & Mandy's Split? The Actor Told Us His Surprising 'Hunch'

The Winter Olympics are over, which means Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is finally returning to the 2026 TV schedule for new episodes. While we know a bit about what's to come when Season 2 picks back up, there are still some unknowns to come. For example, will the season finale bring about the couple's split? Will Mandy leave Georgie for her old flame and boss Scott?

CinemaBlend's Riley Utley spoke to Christopher Gorham for Sheriff Country, but took a moment to ask about his recurring role on Georgie & Mandy. Gorham plays the aforementioned old flame, Scott, on the series, and we had to know how he feels about the couples' eventual split. Considering Georgie seems to think Scott is a threat to his marriage, we asked him about the future, and he had a funny take on why he hopes Scott is the culprit.

I would like to say 100% responsible, is what I would like to say, because that would mean that I get to stay involved long term. The truth of the matter is I really have no, like everybody, I have no idea.

As much as he would love the job security of being steadily employed by two CBS shows, Christopher Gorham had to admit he's just as clueless as the rest of the cast when it comes to how the title couple will ultimately break up. Scott being the cause of the split would be great for him, but what does he actually believe?

Despite her increased attention around Medford as the "hot weekend weather girl," Gorham does not feel like Scott will be the reason Mandy and Georgie call it quits. He shared his hunch with CinemaBlend, and honestly, I have to agree with his assessement:

I don't think infidelity on Mandy's part is going to be the reason that they split up. My hunch, and this is only my hunch, because I swear to God, nobody's talked to [me], the Steves have not told me, nobody. I don't want anybody to yell at me about it. But my hunch would be that Georgie is the one to walk away first, because he's younger. He's younger. It's just harder when you're young, you know, you're emotional, you're impulsive, he’s jealous. So, that's my theory.

I generally agree infidelity feels like a pretty on-the-nose way for them to end their marriage, especially when Young Sheldon retconned George Sr. having an affair. It also feels a little too heavy for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, especially when half of each episode follows Mandy. Would audiences appreciate that, if it were revealed she cheated?

I also want to point out that while Scott could be a factor in the couple's split, there are many red flags in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage that could lead to the end of their relationship. Anything from family drama to stress tied to the auto shop could spell the end for these two, so it's not like Christopher Gorham is saying anything controversial in guessing Scott won't be the problem.

Based on these comments, I would reckon Season 2 might come and go without the couple splitting, and we'll have to wait until Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to hit Season 3 to see if it'll happen there. Then again, if Scott had nothing to do with the split, could it be possible the breakup scene was filmed, and Gorham just wasn't there when it happened? These are the things that keep me up at night.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs new episodes on CBS on Thursdays. I'm excited to see how the rest of Season 2 plays out, and curious if Christopher Gorham's "hunch" about Georgie being the one to leave ends up being the truth.