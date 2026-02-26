The 'Scrubs' Revival’s First Episode Delivered That Shocking J.D. And Elliot Twist, And The Creator Told Me Why ‘It Was A Big Decision’
This surprised me.
Warning: SPOILERS for the Scrubs revival’s premiere are ahead!
In the Scrubs Season 8 finale, which is generally considered to be the show’s true series finale given how polarizing Season 9 was (it was actually meant to be a separate spinoff), Zach Braff’s J.D. envisioned what his future might look like in the form of a film. That included him and Sarah Chalke’s Elliot getting married, having a child together and living happily ever after together. Well, sadly, that’s not how things shook out in real life.
The premiere of Scrubs Season 1 (the tenth season overall) on the 2026 TV schedule revealed that J.D. and Elliot are divorced and not on great terms with each other. What specifically led to their marriage collapsing remains a mystery, but needless to say this was one of the biggest twists to come out of Scrubs’ positively-received return to TV. Show creator Bill Lawrence also acknowledged to CinemaBlend it was a “big decision” he and showrunner Aseem Batra reached given how it would impact that vision JD saw at the end of Season 8.
What Bill Lawrence Said About The Twist
During my interview with Lawrence and Batra, I asked the former about the thought process that went into separating J.D. and Elliot for the Scrubs revival. Specifically, I was wondering if he felt like doing so would undercut what was shown in the Season 8 finale. Lawrence answered by detailing how just because we saw a future for J.D. back then didn’t mean it was going to be the future:
J.D. and Elliot’s romantic journey on the original Scrubs was indeed tumultuous, though it seemed like they’d finally gotten their act together in Season 8 and were truly ready to commit to each other. Alas, it didn’t work out, though this was a logical creative move in Bill Lawrence’s mind. He also used Aseem Batra as an example of how a dynamic between ex-partners can evolve once the marriage is over:
What makes J.D. and Elliot’s post-marriage lives even more complicated now is the other big twist the Scrubs premiere dropped. After working as a concierge doctor for many years, not only is J.D. back at Sacred Heart, he’s succeeded John C. McGinley’s Perry Cox as the hospital’s chief of medicine. So J.D. now being Elliot’s boss is surely going to cause more friction, but this status quo shift will also have ramifications to some people close to them.
What Judy Reyes Said About The Twist
In a separate interview, I asked Judy Reyes, who’s reprising Carla Espinosa on a recurring basis, how J.D. and Elliot separating would affect Carla’s friendship with Elliot. After all, those two are best friends, but J.D. also means a lot to Carla given how he and her husband, Donald Faison’s Turk, are, to borrow from Jay and Silent Bob, practically heterosexual lifemates. Reyes told me the following:
A new era has begun at Sacred Heart, and while Judy Reyes said that J.D. becoming Chief of Medicine is “kind of an eye roll” for Carla, evidently there’s cause to be concern about how the divorce could impact what Turk and Carla have with J.D. and Elliot. We’ll see how that turns out in the weeks ahead, with new episodes of Scrubs airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also stream them the day after with your Hulu subscription.
