I Never Realized John Wick's Creatives Did All The V For Vendetta Stunts, And The Director Told Me 'They Were Always Talented'
The skills these two have put on display for so many years.
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One of the most endlessly relevant and timeless action movies of the current century, V for Vendetta has a championed legacy that stems in large part from the excellent action sequences peppered throughout the political rebellion story. Yet somehow, in the 20 years since it first hit theaters, I never fully clocked that the stuntwork was handled by the masterful future John Wick filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, who’d previously worked with director James McTeigue on the Wachowskis’ Matrix franchise.
McTeigue spoke with CinemaBlend to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, and along with geeking out about V for Vendetta’s stellar ending, I asked his thoughts about bringing Leitch and Stahelski with him into his directorial debut (which Lana and Lilly Wachowski produced and co-scripted with David Lloyd). Here’s what he told me, as seen in the video above:
Being Keanu Reeves' stunt double in the Maxtrix movies should be a good enough job resumé to get just about any gig imaginable. And V for Vendetta provided the chance for Leitch to show off his skills without the need to worry
Easily one of Natalie Portman's best movies, V for Vendetta is one that will no doubt hold up very well against just about any future movie sharing any of its subgenres, thanks to all the talent on board behind the scenes. Not to mention all the awesome practical effects on display, with few wildly obvious uses of CGI. And anyone who says otherwise is no doubt one of Sutler's goons. As cool as it'd be to see that proposed TV series take place within the DCU, I won't get too tyrannical if it doesn't pan out.
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Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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