Beef Season 2 Director Breaks Down The Finale’s Wild Fight Sequence (And The Thunderbolts* Idea That Influenced It)
I didn't have this kind of sequence on my bingo card.
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Be aware that this story contains spoilers for the Beef Season 2 finale, “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey,” so you’ve been warned.
The second season of Beef has finally arrived amid the 2026 TV schedule and, with it, comes yet another diabolical tale about messy people engaged in visceral squabbles. At the center of this season’s story are couples Josh (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) & Ashley (Cailee Spaeney) and Austin (Charles Melton). This tale has a lot of twists and turns and, in the finale, there’s even a wild fight scene. CinemaBlend recently spoke to the show’s director – who also helmed Marvel’s Thunderbolts* – and he broke it down for us.
During Season 2’s final installment, Lindsay, Ashley and Austin arrive in Korea. It’s there that the powerful Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung) ultimately wants to prevent them from divulging that she’s laundering money through the Monte Vista Point Country Club, where the trio works. The three find themselves at the Trochos cosmetic clinic, where Park’s husband works, and aim to find a way out. After a chat with Park’s hubby, Dr. Kim – who wants to help turn her in – she discovers the group herself and Lindsay punches her.
This leads to a chaotic chase/fight sequence within the clinic that plays out as Austin, Lindsay and Ashley attempt to escape Park’s security. All three try to defend themselves, and the madness also culminates in Kim being killed (and the group being captured). It’s a wild scene, and I honestly wasn’t expecting Beef to deliver something like it. When I spoke with Jake Schreier – who also directed on Season 1 – about the sequence, he first shared a cool inspiration that series creator/writer Lee Sung Jin had for this part of the finale:
Action junkies can probably understand why Jin would want a fight scene reminiscent of the ones in Park Chan-wook’s acclaimed Oldboy, but making that is easier said than done. As Schreier mentioned in the video above, he enlisted the services of stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara, who worked with the main cast and with the Korean actors. O’Hara even set up a warehouse for the stars to “work through” the scene. One key principle Schreier held onto while making his Marvel movie also helped inform his approach to this fight:
Ideally, action should be driven by story, and that rings true in the much-praised Thunderbolts* and Beef, with the latter being appropriately “sloppy” due to none of the main characters being skilled fighters. They do find ways to defend themselves that don’t feel unfounded, and Schreier even highlighted the fact that Lindsay’s tendency to vomit of gross moments saved her from a knife swipe. Overall, this is a well-done sequence and, despite his experience with films, Scheier wasn’t aiming for something blockbuster-esque:
Jake Schreier is a very shrewd director, and that’s a major reason why he produces such excellent work. (It’s also one of the reasons I’m excited for the X-Men reboot he’s working on.) Of course, the fight scene is just one of the many reasons Beef Season 2 is worth watching. It’s also chock full of great performances, dark comedy and social commentary. Still, I would indeed call that fight in the clinic a major highlight.
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Stream Beef Season 2 now with a Netflix subscription. Those who are already eager for more excellent TV offerings should read up on other A24-produced shows that are coming up.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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