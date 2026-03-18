V For Vendetta’s A+ Ending Is Still A Banger, And Hearing The Director Lay Out The Difficulties Makes It Even More Impressive
Celebrating 20 years of rabble-rousing excellence.
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For the most part, movies are made to be watched and rewatched over time, but relatively few contain a core message that grows in import with each year that passes. V for Vendetta is undoubtedly one of those movies, because despite it being 20 years since it hit theaters, James McTeigue’s political thriller is every bit as relevant and reflective of our current political climate as it is an exciting, action-packed thriller.
Featuring one of Natalie Portman's most captivating performances, and boasting the Matrix’s Wachowskis as producers, V for Vendetta is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed graphic novel by Alan Moore, David Lloyd and Tony Weare. The source material is also timeless in a sense, but it’s the live-action flair from McTeigue, star Hugo Weaving, and stuntman extraordinaire David Leitch (John Wick) that turned V and that instantly recognizable mask into a global phenomenon. When I spoke to the filmmaker timed with the film’s 20-year anniversary, he spoke to its continued power as a film amidst the world’s cyclical politics, saying:
Now, we could spend the rest of 2026 talking about politics and how we're all doomed and boned no matter what. OR...we could talk about how V for Vendetta boasts arguably the coolest dominoes scene in all of cinema.Article continues below
V For Vendetta's Dominoes Sequence Is Still Very Magnificent And Satisfying
Of all the ways for a character to make a final quiet statement before going out with knife fights and a massive blaze of glory, a perfectly crafted domino rally shaped like the character's own symbol is pretty incredible. I don't see Batman or Ethan Hunt or the aforementioned John Wick pulling this sweet move off. It's arguably one of the most satisfying ways for a movie to enter into its big climax, so I had to ask James McTeigue about how hard it was to make that come together. As he put it:
l cannot imagine how much of a nightmare it would have been had Leitch, while in costume, sneezed too hard and accidentally toppled the entire array of dominoes before the cameras started rolling. If it was me, I'd probably superglue the mask straight to my face to avoid ever being seen again. I guess it wouldn't be that haunting.
Still, I wonder if the stress embedded in a sequence like that is why we don't see giant domino set-ups in more movies. It looks great, and is never unsatisfying. Pretty sure the Avatar movies would have made twice as much money if each of them had a scene like this. Or not. You know, it's hard to tell.
James McTeigue On Bringing That Haunting And Explosive Ending Together
After the dominoes give way to V's fantastic slo-mo knife fight, V for Vendetta rockets forward to its humdinger crescendo, with Evey sending the explosive-filled train (and her vigilante lover-mentor's body) beneath the Tower of London and other major landmarks, in order to blow them all sky-high. But not before a massive crowd of Londonites take to the streets wearing black robes and V masks, giving all the authorities quite an unsettling experience just before boom-time.
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To be expected, that final sequence was a highly technical combination of a variety of filmmaking techniques brought together to turn England's capital into the most destructive fireworks celebration imaginable. As McTeigue put it:
Any time filmmakers are able to totally shut down busy areas of major cities in this way, it blows my mind. Obviously the easiest way to make this happen was at night, when there are fewer people out and about, but it still must have been a stressball of organization to make sure all the planned shots could be fit into those filming windows. Not to mention wrangling all those hundreds of extras and getting the costuming and timing to work. All it takes is one clumsy actor to botch the whole shebang.
As well, McTeigue talked about also utilizing minatures to get the explosions looking so spiffy, saying:
I gotta say, even if all of V for Vendetta's political and ideological storytelling felt silly in today's modern political climates, those explosions would still look absolutely astounding in comparison to the plethora of awful-looking digitally created explosions that currently being overused in movies, usually for budget's sake. It's hardly a coincidence that two of the film's stunt coordinators David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, went on to insprei the long-awaited Oscar category championing such efforts.
It's a perfect enough movie that I don't quite understand why there was ever any talks about remaking the movie into one of the upcoming DC TV shows produced through James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. Instead of doing all that, just rewatch the 2006 classic, either by picking up the 4K Blu-ray set, or by streaming it via HBO Max subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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