I Want To See A Gen V Season 3 If Not Just So The Show Can Try And Top That Ultra Disgusting Reveal In The Season 2 Finale

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Gen V Season 2. If you have not yet watched the show, take advantage of your Amazon Prime subscription to do so, and head back here for a fun read!

Audiences have seen some exceptionally nasty things play out in the universe of The Boys, as supes have a tendency to get up to some super gross behavior. Between both The Boys and Gen V, the canon has featured all varieties of deviant behavior, be it violent, sexual, or… other. It makes one wonder how the bar can be raised even higher, and in the case of Gen V, I’m keeping my fingers tightly crossed for a Season 3 so that the show can find a way to top the season’s gnarliest moment from the Season 2 finale .

In the last episode of Gen V, our heroes must find some way to stop the even Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater), who has decided that supe standards have become too loose, and he hopes to “cull” the majority of the population at Godolkin University. Stopping him means getting into the training facility where he is secretly inviting students to be slaughtered – but the protagonists can’t just stroll in. So what do they do? The majority of them hide within the special, infinitely cavernous anus of Black Hole (Wyatt Dorion), and they emerge to fight when the time is right. It’s a moment that now lives as an all-timer highlight in the Boys continuity, and the stars of the show all talked about it giddily when I interviewed them about the show this fall.

As captured in the video at the top of this article, I sat down with stars Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Derek Luh, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas and Hamish Linklater a few weeks ago during the Los Angeles press day for Gen V Season 2, and one question I asked all of them was about their experience executing the finale’s big twist. They all most definitely acknowledge it as one of the wildest things to ever play out in either Gen V or The Boys, and they were wowed by just the sheer creativeness of it. Said Thomas,

I mean, my impression is like, 'Goddamn that's genius.' That's my impression. I mean, who would think of that? Yeah. And it's not just like a silly gag. It's for a purpose. It's to help.

What makes the moment so great is the fact that it’s not really just a random idea or joke. Black Hole and his special anal cavity are featured in Gen V Season 2 right from the start of the run – though you are just meant to think initially that he is just one of the show’s many strange background/supporting characters. But no: there is a special reason why the show introduces the idea of an infinite anus, and it’s to execute what I think can fairly be called the most disgusting Trojan Horse gambit in the history of television.

As for the actual execution of the scene on set, the stars explained that the filmmakers executed some special craft to make the moment happen. There was not only a “slide” for the actors to go on to simulate their exit, but there was also a “fake butt” for them to emerge from. London Thor (who plays Jordan Li along with Derek Luh) explained that shooting it definitely wasn’t without its awkwardness:

It was a fake butt. It was a butt. 'Cause we had to touch it. I had to put my hand on it and like push myself out. I saw that, and the intimacy coordinator had to come up to me, she's like, 'We didn't discuss this. I didn't know this is, are you good?' I'm like, 'I guess.' [Laughs] Not gonna say no. It's just a plastic butt. But yeah, that was rough . That was a hard to do experience. It was hard to watch.

It’s nasty business, for sure – but it’s also now a scene that will forever be a highlight in the show’s legacy, and it’s a high bar that filmmakers will have to reach for as the canon continues to expand. Gen V Season 3 hasn’t gotten the green light yet (fingers are tightly crossed), but The Boys Season 5 is coming in 2026 , and also on the way is the new prequel series Vought Rising starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.