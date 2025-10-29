After Gen V's Season 2 Finale, The Boys Season 5 Gets A Thrilling Update That I May Be Reading Into Too Much
He knew what he was saying!
Spoilers below for those who haven't caught up on Gen V (or The Boys) via Amazon Prime subscription, so be warned!
Now that Gen V has wrapped up its second season, there is mass-debatably only one upcoming superhero show where viewers can expect to see one or more penises dangling about during any given sequence. No, we're not talking about Spider-Noir (probably), but rather The Boys' fifth and final season, which just got a sweet, and potentially salacious, update from showrunner Eric Kripke.
- I Wondered How Much Gen V Had To Change Andre's Story For Season 2 After Chance Perdomo’s Death. It Was More Than Expected
- Does Gen V's Lizze Broadway Prefer When Emma Is Shrinking Or Growing? She Told Me Her Favorite
- Gen V’s Latest Episode Has A Hero Battle With A Scary Twist, And The Stars Loved Executing It
To clarify, nobody specifically brought up on-screen peen, so that one's on me, in a manner of speaking. But we'll get to perverse theorizing soon enough. For now, let's focus on the more plainly positive part of the update that all fans should be excited to hear, which follows the creator's appreciation for the college-set spinoff's loyal viewership. As he put it on Instagram:
Would that update have been more exciting if he said the show was 100% wrapped and had an impending release date? Obviously. But we all know that's not feasible for effects-filled streaming shows like The Boys, so it's all about showing superhero levels of patience while everyone busts their asses behind the scenes.
Which brings us the final part of Kripke's message. Check it out and then let's discuss whether I'm reading too much into it or not.
The simplest takeaway from that would be that the final season ends with some kind of an explosive fight between Homelander and Billy Butcher & Co. Which certainly could be the case. But what if Kripke is also hinting at something...naughtier with this phrasing: "...ends with a bang. COMING..."?
Juvenile giggling aside, I don't think it's overtly ludicrous to think that Kripke would work a sex joke into his tease, nor to think that he and the other writers would find a way to make this whole series end with something sexually charged. I don't think it's all just for the sake of a joke, mind you, but perhaps indicates a new phase of evolution.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Considering how much The Boys and Gen V have focused on the Compount V injections that gave the characters their powers, as well as the complicated details surrounding many of their lab-assisted conceptions, what if Kripke is cryptically teasing The Boys ending with human and Supes co-creating some kind of new hybrid being via copulation?
I guess I don't truly know how groundbreaking a story beat that would even be, and would likely depend on whether or not the Starlighters push to eradicate Compound V from existence, or what the overall endgame will be for any of the characters. Hell, it might not even be just about human-Supe stuff. Dogknott would probably have something to say about that, as would The Deep.
In any case, before I fall further down this unwarranted rabbit hole, check out how Polaris himself, Sean Patrick Thomas, and former Lois Lane Elizabeth Tulloch reacted to Kripke's celebratory post.
- Sean Patrick Thomas: Yes indeed! 🫡🫡🫡
- Elizabeth Tulloch: 🙌
At this point, Gen V has yet to get any news about a potential Season 3, though there's certainly room for that story to grow. Meanwhile, the prequel spinoff Vought Rising continues dropping casting news as the first season films. Here's hoping we get a release window soon for The Boys Season 5.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.