After Gen V's Season 2 Finale, The Boys Season 5 Gets A Thrilling Update That I May Be Reading Into Too Much

Spoilers below for those who haven't caught up on Gen V (or The Boys) via Amazon Prime subscription, so be warned!

Now that Gen V has wrapped up its second season, there is mass-debatably only one upcoming superhero show where viewers can expect to see one or more penises dangling about during any given sequence. No, we're not talking about Spider-Noir (probably), but rather The Boys' fifth and final season, which just got a sweet, and potentially salacious, update from showrunner Eric Kripke.

To clarify, nobody specifically brought up on-screen peen, so that one's on me, in a manner of speaking. But we'll get to perverse theorizing soon enough. For now, let's focus on the more plainly positive part of the update that all fans should be excited to hear, which follows the creator's appreciation for the college-set spinoff's loyal viewership. As he put it on Instagram:

First, thank you for watching & loving [Gen V] (and if you haven't watched yet, what the holy motherfucking fuck are you waiting for? Quit doom scrolling and watch!) Second, we're hard at work finishing [The Boys] Final Season. Here's me and some of the VFX team today. Editing is all done, we're roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color.

Would that update have been more exciting if he said the show was 100% wrapped and had an impending release date? Obviously. But we all know that's not feasible for effects-filled streaming shows like The Boys, so it's all about showing superhero levels of patience while everyone busts their asses behind the scenes.

Which brings us the final part of Kripke's message. Check it out and then let's discuss whether I'm reading too much into it or not.

I'm really happy with how it's going and can't wait for you to see. We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) SOON.

The simplest takeaway from that would be that the final season ends with some kind of an explosive fight between Homelander and Billy Butcher & Co. Which certainly could be the case. But what if Kripke is also hinting at something...naughtier with this phrasing: "...ends with a bang. COMING..."?

Juvenile giggling aside, I don't think it's overtly ludicrous to think that Kripke would work a sex joke into his tease, nor to think that he and the other writers would find a way to make this whole series end with something sexually charged. I don't think it's all just for the sake of a joke, mind you, but perhaps indicates a new phase of evolution.

Considering how much The Boys and Gen V have focused on the Compount V injections that gave the characters their powers, as well as the complicated details surrounding many of their lab-assisted conceptions, what if Kripke is cryptically teasing The Boys ending with human and Supes co-creating some kind of new hybrid being via copulation?

I guess I don't truly know how groundbreaking a story beat that would even be, and would likely depend on whether or not the Starlighters push to eradicate Compound V from existence, or what the overall endgame will be for any of the characters. Hell, it might not even be just about human-Supe stuff. Dogknott would probably have something to say about that, as would The Deep.

In any case, before I fall further down this unwarranted rabbit hole, check out how Polaris himself, Sean Patrick Thomas, and former Lois Lane Elizabeth Tulloch reacted to Kripke's celebratory post.

Sean Patrick Thomas: Yes indeed! 🫡🫡🫡

Yes indeed! 🫡🫡🫡 Elizabeth Tulloch: 🙌

At this point, Gen V has yet to get any news about a potential Season 3, though there's certainly room for that story to grow. Meanwhile, the prequel spinoff Vought Rising continues dropping casting news as the first season films. Here's hoping we get a release window soon for The Boys Season 5.