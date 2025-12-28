New Rumor Claims Chris Jericho Is Returning To The WWE, And It May Happen Sooner Than I Hoped

The 2026 TV schedule is heating up for pro wrestling fans, as WrestleMania season will get underway at the start of January. It's often around that time when a number of wrestlers return to the WWE, which is exciting for fans. On that note, it's now looking like Chris Jericho may be the latest star to have another run in the pro wrestling company, if a new rumor is to be believed.

2025 featured many rumors about Jericho's return, but the latest report on that front feels like the most credible report I've read yet. Y2J may be returning during WrestleMania season, and much sooner than I expected it to happen.

New Rumor Suggests Chris Jericho Is Coming Back In Early 2026

Alex McCarty of WrestlingIntel was the latest to report on Chris Jericho, who is allegedly nearing the completion of a new contract with the WWE. The latest report claims Jericho's contract with AEW is set to expire on December 31st and that he could commit to his old wrestling company immediately.

When it comes to Jericho will purportedly debut, the Royal Rumble is always a popular option, and the one where wrestling fans expect wrestlers to make unexpected returns. While it's noted to be a possibility for him to appear on January 31st in Saudi Arabia, another option is the one-year anniversary show of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, which is January 5th. One is much sooner than the other, but which will the WWE go with?

Would The WWE Put Monday Night Raw Over The Royal Rumble?

There's a part of me that thinks there's no way the WWE would debut Chris Jericho before the Royal Rumble, but it's a different time. This isn't his first return to the company, or even the second time. Should his big return be just as momentous as when CM Punk made his big return?

Probably not but, at the same time, it's not like the first anniversary of Monday Night Raw being available with a Netflix subscription is of any importance to fans. It's a celebration for the company, but bringing someone like Chris Jericho to that event doesn't do much more than likely appeal to executives at the streamer who want to ensure there's some spectacle and reason for people to tune in.

I doubt Jericho's final run would be much more than matches with midcarders and an eventual retirement tour, but that doesn't mean people wouldn't be excited to see him. Maybe the idea could be to get him out in front of crowds sooner, rather than try to set him up for some meaningful moment in the Royal Rumble. I think I'd much rather see Jericho have a match outside the men's match than take a spot at 55 years old and take the place of a younger performer. Maybe they can set him up on a path to take on Gunther, and he can retire another legend?

Don't be surprised if Chris Jericho shows up on the first Monday Night Raw of the new year but, if he doesn't, he may still re-enter the fold at some point. With champions like CM Punk with zero plans of retirement, maybe they can have a feud in 2026.