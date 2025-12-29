Is MGM+’s Robin Hood Returning For Season 2 After Another Reimagined Classic Was Cancelled? Here’s What The Stars Said

The classic tale of Robin Hood was adapted yet again in the 2025 TV schedule with an MGM+ drama named for the legendary outlaw of British literature. The latest incarnation stars Jack Patten as Robert "Rob" Locksley, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, and Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham. The first season has now wrapped, and both the leads and the co-creator weighed in on the possibility of a Season 2. I just have some concerns after MGM+ axed a drama all about the future King Arthur: The Winter King.

The Winter King starred Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Iain De Caestecker as the future King Arthur, with plenty of characters with recognizable names for anybody familiar with Arthurian adaptations: Nimue, Morgan, Merlin, Uther, and more. The show was cancelled after the first season, despite plenty of room for more story. While Robin Hood is certainly a very different show, the two series releasing on MGM+ and centered on legendary British figures have enough core similarities to leave me concerned about Robin Hood's future.

According to the stars, however, there is definite room for their characters' stories to continue beyond the ten-episode first season. Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, the leads said:

Lauren McQueen: "I think the season ends quite interestingly for every single character. I think it could develop, but we just wanted to do the best we could for season 1."

Jack Patten: "We would love to do a [Season] 2. That would be awesome. Jonathan [English] and John [Glenn] just wrote awesome characters. As actors we love an arc, you can't ask for much more."

With Patten crediting co-creators Jonathan English and John Glenn with writing the characters that kicked off the action in Season 1, it's worth noting that both men have worked on shows across multiple seasons. English worked for multiple years on The Outpost and The Ark, while Glenn was an executive producer and showrunner for more than thirty episodes of David Boreanaz's SEAL Team.

In theory, they should both have the experience needed to help Robin Hood across multiple seasons. Speaking with Tech Radar, Glenn shed some light on the possibility:

There's absolute potential for a second season. We're already working on it. We don't have a second season to order, but we certainly are working, working on it.

Of course, the MGM+ project is hardly the first adaptation of the classic Robin Hood tale of stealing from the rich to feed the poor, with famous film adaptations ranging from the 1973 classic with a (literally) foxy Robin to the divisive Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1991 to even Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights in 1993. Two live-action films have released since 2010, with the first starring Russell Crowe and the second starring Taron Egerton. The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman with a reportedly intense performance, is expected among releases in the 2026 movie schedule.

Admittedly, there have been fewer live-action TV versions, although I would consider the 2006 BBC version to be a guilty pleasure of mine. As for the 2025 version with the first season now fully available... well, it remains to be seen when news will break about whether there's going to be a future for this version of Robin Hood and Maid Marian on MGM+.

All ten episodes of Robin Hood's first and currently only season are available streaming on MGM+ now, with the premiere available free with an Amazon Prime subscription as well.