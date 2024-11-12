'It's About Time': It's Always Sunny Director Reacts To Kaitlin Olson Crushing It On ABC's High Potential With A Kathy Bates Comparison

Kaitlin Olson has been best known for playing Sweet Dee on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia across its sixteen seasons so far, but the actress returned to network TV in the fall 2024 TV schedule as star of ABC's High Potential. Bringing both drama and comedy to her role as Morgan in the crime series, longtime fans of Olson likely weren't surprised to see the high ratings. Matlock's Kat Coiro, a prolific director who worked with the actress on both Always Sunny and The Mick, told CinemaBlend that "it's about time" Olson landed a leading role with a comparison to the one and only Kathy Bates.

Before coming to CBS' Matlock – starring Kathy Bates – as both a director and executive producer, Kat Coiro directed five episodes of Kaitlin Olson's sadly short-lived sitcom The Mick and four episodes of Always Sunny. (You can stream those episodes of both shows with a Hulu subscription now.) When I spoke with Coiro, I asked for her thoughts on how Olson has been crushing it as a leading lady on High Potential, and she shared:

It's about time, is all I have to say! Kaitlin is a comedic genius, and The Mick was one of the first television shows I ever worked on. I loved that show, and it had a lot to do with Kaitlin just being hysterical. And also like Kathy [Bates], having this incredible work ethic.

Considering that the director praised Kathy Bates for her "stamina, work ethic, and kindness," a comparison to the Academy Award-winner is a compliment to Kaitlin Olson! Interestingly, Matlock and High Potential are arguably two of the most talked-about freshman shows to hit television this fall, despite airing on competing networks. (Matlock can be found streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.)

High Potential is certainly giving Kaitlin Olson a higher profile on network TV even as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 approaches, and Kat Coiro elaborated on why the actress landing this lead role has been a long time coming:

I always felt after The Mick and Always Sunny like she was one of those underappreciated comedic voices. I was so happy to see her on Hacks. And I knew, when I saw that she had a show coming out, that it was just gonna crush because she's just amazing. I love that between Matlock and High Potential, it feels like broadcast is coming back with vengeance.

Matlock and High Potential are definitely two of the breakout hits of the fall when it comes to broadcast network television, with Matlock earning a Season 2 renewal from CBS after just two episodes had aired with Kathy Bates' big return to television. At the time of writing, ABC has not yet renewed High Potential, but the odds are in favor of Olson reprising her role as Morgan in a second season. These are two very different shows, but the ratings numbers don't lie – audiences are enjoying seeing both Bates and Olson leading their own series.

Keep tuning in to CBS on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of Matlock this fall, leading into Elsbeth for a pairing that star Carrie Preston thinks is "perfect." The next episode directed by Kat Coiro airs on Thursday, November 14. As for High Potential, ABC releases Kaitlin Olson's hit on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, although the fall finale will air as the last episode for Morgan of 2024 on November 12. If you're ready to look ahead to the new year, check out our 2025 TV premiere schedule now.