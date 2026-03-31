James Marsden Told Us Why He’s So Happy Not To Be Involved In Jury Duty Season 2
He had fun, but...
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In the first season of Jury Duty, James Marsden was a significant highlight. The show was original and risky as it was by design, but the X-Men star added a special extra dimension by playing an exaggerated/super Hollywood version of himself. He earned a lot of acclaim for his work, and it was clear in the finale that he had a lot of fun… but at the same time, there is apparently no part of him that misses not being a part of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat.
In a bit of scheduling kismet, Marsden has been doing press as of late for his new movie Mike And Nick And Nick And Alice, which just so happens to coincide with the release of Jury Duty Season 2 – and when CinemaBlend spoke with him during the recent press day for the former, we snuck in a question about his reality show experience. Asked if he was jealous not to be a part of the Prime Video series' latest run, Marsden explained,
While the end result of Jury Duty Season 1 is super fun and clever, it's not particularly difficult to respect that production must have been ridiculously stressful. The entire premise hinged on "hero" Richard Gladden not understanding that everything going on around him was fictionalized, and a single slip up could have ruined the entire enterprise. When an actor messes up a take on a normal show, the camera can stop and the director can call for another take. Heck, in a play, a performer can always rebound from a flubbed line. But Jury Duty functions without any safety net of that nature.Article continues below
James Marsden doesn't miss the stress of making Jury Duty, but he did add that there is one aspect of the experience he'd like to try again in a professional capacity: making fun of himself. He added,
Jury Duty was a once in a lifetime experience, and James Marsden is clearly satisfied with that knowledge.
In the meantime, fans of the show can dig into the critically acclaimed Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat with an Amazon Prime subscription. The first five episodes are currently available to stream, and the final three will be made available on the service starting this Friday, April 3. And if you need a dose of new James Marsden work in your life, Hulu subscribers can now check out Mike And Nick And Nick And Alice, co-starring Vince Vaughn and Eiza González.
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Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
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