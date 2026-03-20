Critics Have Seen Jury Duty Season 2, And This Company Retreat May Just ‘Drive You To Tears’
Can the hoax really work a second time?
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Audiences were surprised by Jury Duty back in 2023, with the feel-good hoax show surrounding one man — Ronald Gladden — with actors including James Marsden as members of a fake jury. If you thought that was the kind of show that could only work once, think again, because Jury Duty Season 2 is taking us on a Corporate Retreat. Critics have seen the series — streaming with a Prime Video subscription — and they’re saying that lightning has, indeed, struck twice.
Jury Duty: Corporate Retreat is very much like The Office, in the way that cameras follow around a cast of pretty unique characters. Everybody’s in on the gag except for Anthony Norman, the newest employee of Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce. Aramide Tinubu of Variety calls it “hilarious, preposterous and absolutely joyous,” in large part thanks to Anthony, who is “truly the heart of the season.” The critic says:
Clint Worthington of RogerEbert says what Company Retreat achieves is “nothing short of miraculous,” honing in on what made Season 1 work so well and adding a civilian mark who takes a more active role in what’s happening around him. Worthington writes:Article continues below
Nadira Goffe of Slate disagrees slightly that Corporate Retreat is able to capture the same magic as Jury Duty Season 1, but the critic says it’s still funnier than most other comedies out there. Goffe continues:
Belen Edwards of Mashable says Anthony Norman is the perfect audience stand-in, both because he becomes invested in the fate of Rockin’ Grandma’s and because he can’t help but laugh at what’s going on around him. “Rarely have I laughed harder at someone laughing,” Edwards writes, continuing:
Hunter Ingram of AV Club gives the second season an A-, saying the creators probably should have quit while they were ahead after Season 1, but thankfully, they didn’t. Ingram agrees that Anthony is the perfect casting choice, writing:
The sophomore effort of this good-natured prank show premiered to a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s not just the critics above who are loving how Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky have made lightning strike twice, If you want to watch Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, the first three episodes can be streamed now on Prime Video, with new drops coming over the next two Fridays.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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