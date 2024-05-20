The 12 Best Musicals And Music Movies Streaming On Netflix

If you are looking for some of the best music movies of all time , Netflix has you covered. From masterful adaptations of Broadway musicals to concert films about some of the finest musicians working today to hilarious comedies about music, the streamer has a little bit of everything. All you need is a Netflix subscription to access it all.

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Tick, Tick…Boom! is single-handedly one of Andrew Garfield’s best movies , and that’s because of his masterful performance that allowed Jonathan Larson’s story and legacy to leap off the screen. The film tracks Larson’s life as he struggles to make it as an artist, which leads him to write the musical Tick, Tick…Boom!

This autobiographical musical, which features Garfield singing beautifully, is a love letter to musical theater and the man behind Rent, and it’s because of its star’s gorgeous performance and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s loving direction.

Matilda The Musical

Matilda The Musical is an underrated masterpiece ; yeah you heard me. Of course, the 1996 version is an ultimate classic. However, there’s also no question that the adaptation of the staged musical that came out in 2022 is brilliant in its own right.

Alisha Weir shines as our leading lady, and she’s supported by an expert cast that includes Emma Thompson as the evil Miss Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch as the loving Miss Honey. Plus, all the kiddos in this movie shine as they help Matilda take down the evil principal, and they absolutely rock the house when they perform the banger that is “Revolting Children.”

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

The standout moments from Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé are countless. The concert film shows not only the musician's historic 2018 Coachella set but also how she developed it. It’s an immaculate representation of both the show she put it on and all the work that went into making it happen. Immaculately shot and brilliantly choreographed, this film is a masterclass that proves, once again, why Beyoncé is one of the greatest performers of all time.

Annie

Annie is simply a classic. The 1982 movie is a family favorite and the perfect film for a fun night in. Starring Aileen Quinn as the titular character and the icon Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, this movie is a faithful adaptation of the stage musical and a wonderful tale about a little girl who is finding hope in “Tomorrow.”

Not only is Footloose one of Kevin Bacon’s most iconic films , it’s also easily one of the best movies from the ‘80s . While a bit silly in concept – a city kid who’s obsessed with dance moves to a small town where dancing is outlawed – in practice, this project works so well and the infectious joy that comes from watching Bacon’s Ren bringing dance back can’t be denied. Sometimes, you just gotta cut loose.

Burlesque

Featuring a cast of pop divas and incredible actors, Burlesque has turned into a bit of a cult classic. The sparkly movie set in the Burlesque Lounge stars Christina Aguilera and Cher, and it tells the story of Ali, a small-town girl who moves to L.A. to pursue her dream of becoming a singer. She ends up at the club, and what follows is a high-octane and musical story about her rise into stardom.

Eurovision: The Story Of Fire Saga

What happens when you take Will Ferrell’s wacky and brilliant sense of humor and mix it with the wild and genius viral reality competition Eurovision? You get the crazy comedy Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga. Also starring Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens, this movie follows Icelandic musicians Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (McAdams) – a.k.a. Fire Saga – as they compete in Eurovision, and it’s bonkers in the best way.

Amadeus

Amadeus took the world by storm in 1984 as it told the story of the fictional rivalry between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham). After the film came out, it took home ten of the 13 Academy Awards it was nominated for – including wins in the Best Picture, Director and Actor categories. So, it makes sense why it’s considered a classic to this day. If you are looking to watch a film that’s cemented in cinematic history and also tells the story of one of the greatest classical musicians, then Amadeus is for you.

Work It

If you want a sweet lil rom-com that centers around music and dance, look no further than Work It. The Netflix movie follows Quinn as she works to create a dance crew who can help her win a big competition that could help her get into her dream college.

What truly makes this film worth your time is its stars. Quinn is played by Sabrina Carpenter, who has recently risen as a major voice in pop music through songs like “Nonsense” and “Espresso,” and her love interest, Jake, is played by Broadway’s Jordan Fisher. So, when it comes to the music and dancing in this movie, you are in great hands, because these two are fantastic performers.

Baby Driver

While no one sings and there are no dance numbers, make no mistake, Baby Driver is a musical. The music Baby constantly has playing in his ears while he works as a getaway car driver is also always with the audience, and his relationship to music drives the story forward.

Not to mention, the musical direction from Edgar Wright is incredible. Also, the way he was able to time high-stakes action with incredible throwbacks – like “Neat Neat Neat,” “Brighton Rock” and “Bellbottoms”– makes Baby Driver a one-of-a-kind action film.

Trolls

The movie Trolls follows Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) as they work to save their home from Bergens. This story, of course, is also a jukebox musical, and seeing the rainbow-colored trolls singing songs like “September” and “Move Your Feet” is fun for the whole family. Plus, the movie is also what brought us the banger, “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

Springsteen On Broadway

Springsteen on Broadway is a mind-blowing concert film of Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway residency he had in 2017 and 2018. The one-man show featured The Boss playing his music on guitar and piano, and he told very personal life stories from his autobiography, Born to Run. The 15 songs he performed took audiences on a journey through his legendary career, and you, too, can be whisked on this journey with the "Born to Run" singer by checking out this film on Netflix.