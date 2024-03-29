Every Marvel Movie Post-Credits Scene In Order

If you’re reading this, then you’re likely someone who pays close attention to news about upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows, and rightly so. Still, sometimes it’s nice to revisit past MCU events, specifically by watching the Marvel movies in order, whether you’re breaking out your own copies or streaming these features with a Disney+ subscription. And, of course, one of the main ways the MCU has stood out is by popularizing post-credits scenes, many of which lay groundwork for future projects.

For those of you who specifically have these scenes on the mind, but don’t have the time to go back and revisit any of these movies, don’t worry, we have you covered. Below is every MCU Marvel movie post-credits scene in order, with many of these flicks containing more than one scene to enjoy after the main story is finished. It’s also important to mention first that neither The Incredible Hulk nor Avengers: Endgame had post-credits scenes, hence why they aren’t included here (although the latter movie does play the sound of a hammer striking metal, harkening back to when Tony Stark was constructing his first suit of armor).

Iron Man

After revealing to the world that he and Iron Man are one and the same, Tony Stark returns to his mansion to find Nick Fury waiting in the shadows. The director of S.H.I.E.L.D. broke into the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist’s home to pick his brain on the Avengers Initiative.

Iron Man 2

When Tony Stark and Nick Fury chatted at Randy’s donuts, the latter told the former he had bigger problems in the Southwest region to deal with than him. Later on, Phil Coulson relinquished his Stark babysitting duties because Fury was sending him to New Mexico. In the movie’s final minutes, we learned this was to track down a mysterious hammer embedded in the desert: Mjolnir, Thor’s weapon.

Thor

Nick Fury brings Dr. Erik Selvig to a S.H.I.E.L.D. facility to show him the Tesseract, a mysterious glowing cube that could potentially provide unlimited power to humanity. Unbeknownst to Fury, Selvig is being controlled by a still-alive Loki.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Some time after Steve Rogers awoke in the present day, Nick Fury approaches the super soldier about going on an important mission to save the world. This leads into a teaser for The Avengers.

The Avengers

Following Loki’s defeat at the hands of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the mysterious entity known as The Other meets with his master, i.e. the being who approved giving the Asgardian God of Mischief his Chitauri army, the mind-controlling scepter and the promise of being able to rule Earth, all if he obtained the Tesseract. That master turns out to be Thanos, who merely grins when The Other tells him that to battle the Avengers would be to court death.

Iron Man 3

It turns out that Tony Stark has been recounting the events of Iron Man 3 to Bruce Banner, a.k.a. one of his new Avengers teammates. Unfortunately, Bruce fell asleep basically right as Tony started telling the story, making it clear he doesn’t have the temperament to be a therapist. Undeterred, and perhaps out of spite, Tony starts talking about the “original wound” he suffered when he was 14 years old.

Thor: The Dark World

Post-Credits Scene #1: With the Aether finally out of Malekith’s hands, Asgardian warriors Volstagg and Lady Sif give the weapon to Taneleer Titan, a.k.a. The Collector, for safekeeping. It’s here we learn that the Aether and Tesseract are both Infinity Stones, with Volstagg saying it’s not safe to keep two of those powerful artifacts in the same place. After the Asgardians leave, The Collector quietly says, “One down, five to go,” indicating his interest in collecting all six Infinity Stones.

Post-Credits Scene #2: As a complete 180 from the first Thor movie, The Dark World’s final moments see the the God of Thunder and Jane Foster reuniting on Earth. As they embrace, the Frost Beast from earlier in the movie is seen frolicking around nearby.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Post-Credits Scene #1: HYDRA leader Baron Wolfgang von Strucker is shown to have possession of Loki’s scepter from The Avengers. Strucker informs Dr. List that they’ll feed the location of other HYDRA facilities to Captain America and his “colorful friends” to keep them off the scent of their work, and we then see that the only two survivors of these experiments with the scepter are Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, who are respectively seen showing off their telekinesis and super speed.

Post-Credits Scene #2: Some time after rescuing Steve Rogers from the Potomac River, Bucky Barnes, now cut off from his HYDRA handlers, is seen at the Smithsonian visiting his own memorial.

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Collector is sitting in the ruins of his museum, which was destroyed when his slave Carina grabbed the Power Stone and triggered an explosion. Cosmo the Spacedog, who had been one of The Collector’s exhibits, licks his face, and Howard the Duck, another exhibit, proclaims how gross that is while sipping a drink.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

With Loki and Ronan the Accuser having failed to respectively procure the Space and Power Stones for him, Thanos decides to handle searching for the Infinity Stones personally, and he retrieves the Infinity Gauntlet from his vault.

Ant-Man

Post-Credits Scene #1: Hank Pym reveals to his daughter, Hope, an advanced prototype Wasp suit that he and his wife Janet had been working on before she disappeared. At a certain point, Hank realized that he and Janet had been working on the suit for Hope, and she’s more than willing to don it, declaring, “It’s about damn time!”

Post-Credits Scene #2: Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are shown to have Bucky Barnes in their custody, but because of “the accords,” they can’t contact Tony Stark for help. Steve thinks they’re on their own, but Sam mentions that he knows a guy who could help, referring to Ant-Man, whom he came to blows with during the main story. An expanded version of this scene is later shown in Captain America: Civil War.

Captain America: Civil War

Post-Credits Scene #1: Bucky Barnes is cryogenically frozen by Wakandan scientists so they can safely erase the HYDRA programming in his mind. Steve Rogers warns King T’Challa that if the U.S. government learns where Bucky is, they’ll come for him, prompting T’Challa to confidently respond, “Let them try.” We then see that they are actually in Wakanda, the most technologically advanced nation on Earth.

Post-Credits Scene #2: While giving an excuse to his Aunt May about why he’s beaten up, Peter Parker discovers that the web-shooter Tony Stark gave him is emitting a red light. After May gives him an ice pack and leaves the room, Peter points the red light to the ceiling, and it’s revealed to be a Spider-symbol with a variety of icons, indicating the web-shooter comes with some special features.

Doctor Strange

Post-Credits Scene #1: Doctor Strange is meeting with Thor at the Sanctum Sanctorum. The God of Thunder and his brother, Loki, have come to Earth in search of Odin, but Strange is not happy about Loki hanging around, given what a threat he is. So, after Thor agrees that he and Loki will leave Earth once they find Odin, the Master of the Mystic Arts agrees find the All-Father. An expanded version of this scene is later shown in Thor: Ragnarok.

Post-Credits Scene #2: Karl Mordo corners Jonathan Pangborn, the man who directed Stephen Strange to find Kamar-Taj, and takes away the magical energy he uses to walk. With Pangborn rendered a paraplegic once more, Mordo informs him that there are “too many sorcerers.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Post-Credits Scene #1: Kraglin practices using Yondu’s whistle-controlled arrow, but it doesn’t go well, as he accidentally impales an offscreen Drax with it.

Post-Credits Scene #2: In honor of Yondu’s sacrifice, Stakar Ogord and his cohort Martinex reunite with with old Ravager buddies Charlie-27, Aleta Ogord, Krugarr and Mainframe. This team is based on the original version of the Guardians of the Galaxy from the comics.

Post-Credits Scene #3: High Priestess Ayesha informs one of her underlings that she’s created an artificial being named Adam who will exact revenge on the Guardians for her, and the birthing pod he’s being formed in is shown.

Post-Credits Scene #4: Years after the main events of this movie, Peter Quill expresses his disappointment that Groot, who’s now a teenager, hasn’t cleaned up his room.

Post-Credits Scene #5: The three Watchers walk away from their informant, played by Stan Lee, after growing bored with his stories. Unfortunately for him, they were supposed to be his lift home.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Adrian Toomes is confronted in prison by Mac Gargan, the weapons buyer from the Staten Island Ferry. Now boasting a major scar on his face, Gargan informs Toomes that he and some friends of his on the outside are wanting to exact revenge on Spider-Man and have heard that Toomes knows who the superhero really is, but Toomes denies this.

Thor: Ragnarok

Post-Credits Scene #1: As Loki is questioning Thor about if it’s a good idea for him to come to Earth with the rest of the Asgardians and their allies, their ship is intercepted by a gigantic spacecraft, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige identified as the Sanctuary II, Thanos’ vessel.

Post-Credits Scene #2: After being overthrown by his former subjects, Grandmaster confronts the angry crowds gathered around him in the outskirts of his realm on Sakaar. He declares that the revolution is a tie, since if he’s take out of the picture, they’ll have nothing to rebel against.

Black Panther

Post-Credits Scene #1: T’Challa appears in front of the United Nations to announce that Wakanda will be sharing its knowledge and resources with the rest of the world for the first time. When questioned about what a nation of farmers can offer the world, T’Challa simply smirks, indicating he’s about to reveal the existence of his country’s advanced technology.

Post-Credits Scene #2: Bucky Barnes, now unfrozen, is shown in a Wakandan village with Shuri, rehabilitating after having the HYDRA programming erased from his mind.

Avengers: Infinity War

Nick Fury and Maria Hill are shocked by the sudden destruction unfolding around them in a city, and soon they are among the half of the universe that Thanos erased from existence using the Infinity Stones. However, before he turns to dust, Fury manages to send out a signal using a spruced-up pager that displays the Captain Marvel symbol.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Post-Credits Scene #1: Scott Lang is in the Quantum Realm gathering quantum energy that will be used to stabilize Ava Starr’s condition, and Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne are monitoring him from our dimension. Unfortunately, all three are snapped away by Thanos, leaving Scott trapped.

Post-Credits Scene #2: The oversized ant that Scott was using to carry out his house arrest routine in order to fool the FBI continues to play drums while the world goes to hell from the Snap.

Captain Marvel

Post-Credits Scene #1: Post-Snap, some of the surviving Avengers are monitoring Nick Fury’s pager at Avengers Compound and trying to figure out who the signal is being sent to. Suddenly, the pager shuts down, and seconds later, Captain Marvel appears before them asking where Fury is.

Post-Credits Scene #2: Back in 1995, Goose vomits up the Tesseract in Nick Fury’s office.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Post-Credits Scene #1: After swinging through New York City, Peter Parker (suited up as Spider-Man) and MJ watch a news report out in public where TheDailyBugle.net’s J. Jonah Jameson broadcasts doctored footage where Mysterio not only frames Peter for the Elemental attack on London and his death, but also exposes his secret identity to the world.

Post-Credits Scene #2: As Nick Fury and Maria Hill are driving, we learn that they’ve actually been the Skrulls Talos and Soren from Captain Marvel this entire time. Talos expresses embarrassment at having been embarrassed by Mysterio’s deception, and Soren convinces him to call the real Nick Fury and inform him what happened. Talos attempts to get Nick Fury to come back, but the spy hangs up in the middle of the call, and we see he’s been on “vacation” aboard a spaceship packed with other Skrulls.

Black Widow

Post-Avengers: Endgame, Yelena Belova visits Natasha Romanoff’s grave with her dog. The visit is interrupted by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who’s come to give Yelena a new mission. Her target: Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, whom Valentina says is responsible for Natasha’s death.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Post-Credits Scene #1: Wong brings Shang-Chi and Katy to meet with Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers, both of whom are appearing as holograms. They ponder the origins of Shang-Chi’s rings, and then discover that they’re emitting some kind of beacon, but they don’t know where its message is going. After Carol and Bruce leave the meeting, Wong suggests Shang-Chi and Katy go home to get some rest, but the three of them instead go out for karaoke.

Post-Credits Scene #2: Although Shang-Chi’s sister, Xu Xialing, told him towards the end of the main story that she intended to disband the Ten Rings, we learn she’s instead taken control of the organization and is now training women alongside the men.

Eternals

Post-Credits Scene #1: Out in space, Thena, Makkari and Druig are visited aboard their ship by Eros, a.k.a. Starfox, and his companion Pip the Troll. Eros, who is a fellow Eternal and brother of Thanos, is aware that the trio’s surviving friends have been taken away by the Celestial Arishem, but he and Pip know where to find them.

Post-Credits Scene #2: After witnessing Sersi being taken away, Dane Whitman, whom she’s been dating, opens up a box containing the Ebony Blade. Before he grabs the sword though, a voice offscreen (confirmed in real life to be vampire hunter Blade) questions whether or not Dane is ready to wield it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Post-Credits Scene #1: Following Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote being transported to the main MCU reality in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene, we see Eddie at a hotel bar in Mexico getting details about the world he’s in from the bartender, including learning about the Blip, Thanos and the Snap. Eddie decides to go to New York to track down Spider-Man, but he and Venom are soon returned to their universe, although a piece of the symbiote is left behind.

Post-Credits Scene #2: The first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shown.

Alternate Post-Credits Scene #2: If you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version, you’ll be treated to an additional post-credits that replaces the Doctor Strange 2 trailer. It shows how the effects of Strange’s second spell, i.e. the one that erased people’s knowledge of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, is affecting the lives of his former classmates.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Post-Credits Scene #1: Some time after developing that third eye and apparently getting used to it, Doctor Strange is approached by Clea, who informs him that his actions in this sequel have triggered an incursion into the Dark Dimension, prompting him to follow her back to that realm.

Post-Credits Scene #2: The spell that Strange cast to cause Pizza Poppa on Earth-838 to repeatedly punch himself finally wears off, to the man’s relief.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Post-Credits Scene #1: Dismayed at how the gods aren’t given the respect they once received, Zeus, who’s recovering from his run-in with Thor, decides that killing the Asgardian God of Thunder will make people fear their kind again. He tasks his son Hercules with finding Thor to carry out vengeance.

Post-Credits Scene #2: Jane Foster finds herself in Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife where warriors who die in battle end up. She’s greeted outside its gates by Heimdall, who thanks her for looking after his son, Axl.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

While in Haiti, Shuri learns that before T’Challa died, her brother and Nakia had a son named Touissant, and they decided to have him raised away from Wakanda to avoid the “pressure of the throne.” That’s also why they didn’t attend T’Challa’s funeral, as it wasn’t time for the boy’s existence to become public. Shuri greets her nephew, who informs her that Toussiant is his Haitian name, but his Wakandan name is T’Challa, too.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Post-Credits Scene #1: Immortus, Rama-Tut and Centurion, three Kang variants from the Council of Kangs, discuss the recent demise of the movie’s main Kang the Conqueror. These Kangs decide because “they,” i.e. the MCU’s main heroes, are starting to “touch” the multiverse, it’s time for them to strike back so that all they’ve built won’t be destroyed. It’s then shown that the fortress where the Council is speaking is filled with thousands of other Kang variants.

Post-Credits Scene #2: The Loki variant and Mobius from the Loki TV series are seen at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair watching a presentation being given by Victor Timely, another Kang variant. Loki is terrified to see the man given his experience with He Who Remains, but Mobius doesn’t understand what the big deal is. An expanded version of this scene is later shown in the Loki Season 2 episode “1893.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Post-Credits Scene #1: Rocket Raccoon and Groot (who’s now fully grown into his King Groot form) are shown on the planet Krylor undertaking a mission to protect townsfolk from stampeding beasts. They are accompanied by Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, his pet Blurp and Phyla, with this being the new Guardians of the Galaxy lineup.

Post-Credits Scene #2: Peter Quill enjoys breakfast with his grandpa Jason, agreeing to mow the lawn of a woman Jason knows, though Peter thinks the woman’s son, who’s 45 years old, should help. Jason, who’s reading a newspaper that includes a story about Kevin Bacon being kidnapped (referencing the events of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) says, “Don’t get me started,” prompting Peter to want to hear more. It’s then teased that “The Legendary Star-Lord will return.”

The Marvels

Monica Rambeau awakens in an infirmary, and next to her is an alternate version of her mother, Maria, who goes by Binary. The X-Man Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast, is also in the room, and he informs Monica that she’s been transported to another universe. After Beast leaves, Binary asks who Monica is, prompting her to say, “Oh shit.”

As each new Marvel movie comes out, we’ll let you know here if there are any post-credits events to go over. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to expand your horizons beyond the MCU, look over all of the upcoming superhero movies.