‘I Could See Grips Tearing Up’: John M. Chu On The Wicked Moment That Had Everyone Crying On Set (And Of Course Cynthia Erivo Was Involved)
Cynthia Erivo's real-life Sleeping Beauty moment.
There are plenty of reasons to see John M. Chu’s film adaptation of Wicked, chief among them being this stellar cast’s renditions of some iconic tracks. Since the film first started screening, people haven’t been able to stop gushing about Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s live vocal performances. This is guaranteed to produce some memorable and emotional moments, especially if you were on set at the time of filming and a choir of birds decided to join in.
I recently spoke with John M. Chu himself, and when describing his biggest “goosebumps moment” during production on Wicked, he told a beautiful story of when Cynthis Erivo as Elphaba sang one of the musical’s most emotional songs, "I’m Not That Girl", with help from some feathered friends:
Wow, talk about a storybook moment! It sounds like this performance was straight out of Sleeping Beauty. Cynthia Erivo’s voice attracts a choir of live birds and mine would probably make them keel over. The silence on set could only aid in the impact that such a moment had, without the sounds of pre-recorded instruments drowning out the chirping and the belting. John M. Chu went on to explain:
Hearing John M. Chu’s passion for the task at hand, we can only assume it's a major ingredient in what makes Wicked a great film. Our official Wicked review gave the film a perfect 5/5 stars, critics won’t stop gushing about it, and as if that wasn’t enough, even the original Glinda herself Kristin Chenoweth has given it her stamp of approval. This production has had plenty of haters and seen its fair share of controversy, but now just days away from the film’s theatrical release, we can stand confident that these are hurdles John M. Chu and co. have been able to overcome.
You can see Wicked for yourself on November 22! We’ll see who comes out on top between it and Gladiator II in the fight for this weekend’s box office dominance. This is just the first film, with the second coming our way in November 2025, so gear up for a whole year of Wicked mania! At this point, either get on board or get out of the way, and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest in Wicked news.
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.