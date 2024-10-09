Joker 2 Director Todd Phillips Explains The Origins Of Arthur Fleck’s ‘Ridiculous’ Southern Accent

There are many factors that played into the success of 2019’s Joker , chief among them being a groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning performance by Joaquin Phoenix. He plays the bizarrely goofy titular character, Arthur Fleck, who is a complicated man that showcases a wide range of emotions. After all, he is known for an iconic laugh that comes about as a compulsion during moments that are anything but funny. In the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, we see a brand new Arthur Fleck quirk: his satirical Southern drawl. Now the film’s director Todd Phillips has given us the lowdown as to the accent’s origins.

I spoke with Todd Phillips on behalf of Joker: Folie à Deux, and when I asked about Joaquin Phoenix’s Southern accent while he was representing himself in the courtroom scenes, Phillips said this:

That was our idea in the script. We put it in, Scott Silver and I. I don't remember where it came from before that, but it was very much about the idea that Arthur is a sponge, and Arthur probably saw a TV show that probably had a Southern lawyer, and he probably thought, “That's how you're supposed to be a lawyer.” Obviously it's ridiculous. I think it's funny, and that's where it comes from. And I love in that particular scene how he kind of slips in and out of it. Todd Phillips

The scene in question is rather unsettling, in classic Joker fashion, as the manic Arthur Fleck provides something of a Matlock spoof during his tense murder trial. There are no surprises in Phillips’ response, as both Joker: Folie à Deux and its predecessor involve a plethora of film and television Easter Eggs . After all, the opening sequence of Folie à Deux is a Loony Toons-esque spoof, further emphasizing the idea that the character of Fleck has primarily experienced life through a television screen. It’s no coincidence, then, that this is where he committed the public murder that would define his legacy. The trial in Folie à Deux was also televised. I guess there are no coincidences.

Joker: Folie à Deux has thus far underwhelmed at the box office, especially when you consider the record-breaking performance of Joker. While audiences are ripping it apart, some folks are profoundly affected by the film, with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell saying that he “can’t stop thinking about it.” With all of the mixed opinions and internet chatter, not to mention an ending that provides even more mystery surrounding this incarnation of Joker’s place in the DC canon, it’s worth seeing just to be a part of the conversation, if nothing else. I have spoken to critics who “loved” it, I have spoken to critics who “hated” it, and I have spoken to critics who were too floored to even develop an opinion. That’s cinema, folks, and a rather profound impact to have on pop culture!

You can see Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters right now! We may be approaching the end of the year, but there are plenty more exciting new releases coming our way in 2024