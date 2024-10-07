Todd Phillips Clears Up The Joker 2 Ending Mystery, Including What It Says About Joker's True Identity

Spoilers for Joker: Folie à Deux lie ahead here, so read on at your own risk.

The recently released Joker: Folie à Deux is causing a stir amongst critics and general moviegoers. Based on the reactions to Todd Phillips’ sequel, people take issue with the filmmaker’s creative choices. Among the biggest points of contention is the ending, which really pissed off fans of the original movie. Anyone looking for clarification on that is in luck, though, because Phillips provided clarity. He cleared up the mystery regarding a major decision on Arthur Fleck’s part and explained what that says about the man’s true identity.

What Happened At The End Of Joker 2?

Much of the critically panned Joker sequel revolves around the trial of Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck in the aftermath of the murders he committed in the 2019 film. The defense constructed by Fleck’s attorney, Maryanne Stewart (Katherine Keener), is built on the premise that Arthur has two personalities. One of those is Fleck himself, and the other is the Joker persona, who Stewart argues is truly responsible for the murders of Murray Franklin and more. And, for a while, Fleck solemnly helps his lawyer make this argument.

The Arkham inmate eventually takes matters into his own hands and becomes bent on representing himself. What ultimately happens, though, is that Arthur’s mindset changes after he hears former co-worker Gary Puddles’ testimony. The death of Fleck’s friend and fellow inmate, Ricky, at the hands of Arkham’s guards also deeply affects him. With that, at his sentencing the following day, Fleck admits to his crimes and formally discards his Joker persona, disappointing his avid followers and would-be lover, Harleen “Lee” Quinzel (Lady Gaga).

Arthur’s choice proves to be a fatal one, as he’s later stabbed to death by a disappointed inmate in Arkham, with the set-up of the murder being formed as a joke. While Fleck bleeds to death, the patient laughs while carving a smile into their face – indicating that the true Joker has just been born. Needless to say, fans are feeling a way about Arthur’s decision, but it sounds like Todd Phillips didn’t make that storytelling choice lightly.

How Todd Phillips Explained The Movie's Ending

The Hangover director spoke with Entertainment Weekly , during which he broke down the conclusion of his 2024 movie release . He explained that Arthur’s course of action ultimately comes down to a few epiphanies on the lead character’s part. One of those is in regard to society as a whole, and the other involves his place within it:

He realized that everything is so corrupt, it’s never going to change, and the only way to fix it is to burn it all down. When those guards kill that kid in the [hospital] he realizes that dressing up in makeup, putting on this thing, it’s not changing anything. In some ways, he’s accepted the fact that he’s always been Arthur Fleck; he’s never been this thing that’s been put upon him, this idea that Gotham people put on him, that he represents. He’s an unwitting icon. This thing was placed on him, and he doesn’t want to live as a fake anymore — he wants to be who he is. ... The sad thing is, he's Arthur, and nobody cares about Arthur.

Arthur long believed himself to be a social outcast but, after creating Joker, he seemed to find a twisted sense of purpose and belonging with those who rooted for him. However, as Todd Phillips explained, Ricky’s death was a major catalyst in letting Fleck know that he wasn’t actually affecting any societal change. And, on top of that, it became evident that the public was only interested in his clown-centric alter ego and not who he actually is.

Since fans have screened Joker 2, they’ve chastised not only the ending but the musical elements, Lee’s relatively small role and more. Audiences tore it apart on Rotten Tomatoes , and it also earned a D rating on CinemaScore, which makes it the lowest rated comic book movie ever on that platform. Despite all of the backlash, it does indeed sound like Todd Phillips told and ended the story the way he wanted to.